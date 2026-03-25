Lizzy Anjorin has issued a strong message to her colleague, Biola Adebayo, in another social media drama

Lizzy brought up Biola's past podcast with Iyabo Ojo, where she spoke about her, while demanding the actress take down the video

She threatened to take action if her demand was not met, igniting reactions as Nigerians shared diverse opinions

Nollywood actress Lizzy Anjorin has threatened to take action against her colleague and podcast host, Biola Adebayo.

In a statement released on Tuesday, March 24, via her Facebook page, Lizzy claimed Biola subjected her 'innocent children and family to public ridicule and mockery' during one of her interviews with Iyabo Ojo.

Lizzy Anjorin demands Biola Adebayo take down another video after her apology to Iyabo Ojo. Credit: lizzyanjorin/biolabayo1/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Lizzy demanded that Biola take down the video of Iyabo speaking about her, the same way she recently took down her controversial interview with actor Baba Ijesha.

"I am giving you till 11:00am today to delete that video immediately or face the full wrath that is coming. I will expose everything you have been hiding to the world

Since you were quick to delete the Baba ljesha video when it suited you, the same rule applies here. This is not a request, it is a warning. Dare me, Biola. I beg you, dare me first. If you think this is a joke or an empty threat, go ahead and leave that video online past 11 AM," she wrote in part.

She also shared a clip from Biola Adebayo's conversation with Iyabo Ojo about their ongoing court case.

Lizzy Anjorin's warning comes after Biola Adebayo tendered an apology to Iyabo Ojo following the criticism that trailed her interview with Baba Ijesha.

Below is a screenshot of Lizzy Anjorin's message to Biola Adebayo:

Lizzy Anjorin reshares old clip from Biola Adebayo and Iyabo Ojo's conversation. Credit: lizzyanjorin

Source: Instagram

The video Lizzy Anjorin shared from Biola Adebayo's conversation with Iyabo Ojo is below:

Reactions as Lizzy Anjorin threatens to sue Biola Adebayo

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, with some netizens taking sides with Lizzy Anjorin. Read them below:

Olulola Adewumi commented:

"This is the true talk if you are afraid of one person you should not disrespect to another."

Olamilekan Sowunmi reacted:

"I love this, Biola didn't owe anyone apology for bringing a guest on her platform."

Olufunmi Lioness Adunni commented:

"Exactly,this is the first time I am supporting Aunty Lizzy in my life... So Aunty Biola should do the needful asap since her platform is for Oju aye."

Melo Laye Abayomi Bakar reacted:

"She should not have done pulling it down in the first place. The toughest case between Dr. Oriyomi Hazmat and Adedoyin and the man still stood on his ground despite temptation and frustration... You need to go deep in that your podcast with strong mind."

Omo Sanusi commented:

"Biola really mess up when she apologized to Iyabo Ojo online, and took Baba Ijesha video off her page. She should've treated all interviews equally, regardless of people's opinions. Now she has set unfavorable standard for herself."

Comedian Princess blasts Biola Adebayo

Legit.ng also reported that comedian Princess strongly criticised Biola Adebayo for her apology video following a podcast interview with Baba Ijesha.

Princess said Biola’s actions showed more concern for the offender than for the victim, a teenage girl who was assaulted years ago.

Princess, who is the foster mother of the victim, explained that despite several chats and phone calls over the past five years, Biola Adebayo never once asked about the child’s welfare.

Source: Legit.ng