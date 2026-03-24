Biola Adebayo stated she expected a public apology from Baba Ijesha, but was instead met with fresh allegations against comedian Princess

Following the mention of her children during the broadcast, superstar actress Iyabo Ojo has reportedly severed ties with Adebayo on social media

In a show of remorse, the "Talk to B" host has scrubbed the interview from all her official pages, insisting she did not intend to promote a convict’s narrative

Nollywood actress Biola Adebayo has publicly apologised after facing heavy criticism over her recent interview with actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka.

The interview, which surfaced shortly after Baba Ijesha completed his prison sentence, quickly became a major talking point online due to the controversial claims he made during the conversation.

During the session, Baba Ijesha denied committing the offence for which he was convicted, maintaining his innocence.

Biola Adebayo syas she expected a public apology from Baba Ijesha during his interview. Photos: Baba Ijesha/Biola Adebayo.

Source: Instagram

He also accused comedian Damilola Adekoya of framing him after he allegedly turned down her marriage proposal.

The claims drew strong reactions, especially as many viewers expected a tone of remorse or accountability.

Following the release of the interview, several Nigerians criticised Biola Adebayo for giving a platform to a convicted offender without clear pushback.

For many, the issue wasn’t just the interview itself, but the perceived lack of challenge to the statements made.

The situation took another turn when actress Iyabo Ojo reportedly unfollowed Biola on Instagram after Baba Ijesha mentioned her children during the interview.

In an apology video shared on Instagram, Biola Adebayo explained her side of the story.

According to her, the idea for the interview came after Baba Ijesha reached out to her, expressing readiness to speak publicly.

She said her expectation was that he would use the opportunity to apologise or address the situation in a conciliatory manner.

“I thought I was just an interviewer. My role is to interview him and I thought he would apologise, but he didn’t,” she said.

She added that her platform is open to different perspectives and that she did not intend to offend anyone.

Despite her explanation, Biola acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers and offered an apology to those who felt hurt by the interview.

As a sign of remorse, she also deleted the video from her social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Biola Adebayo's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sexykokolet stated:

"It is well with you my love God sees your heart and only him knows it all"

@ayonitemi3 wrote:

"It's a lot maturity and simplicity to apologize online. I hope people will understand your analysis. You meant well and remain blessed"

@pejay_toh_posh shared:

"Abiola miiii you did well my darling,Let love lead"

Biola acknowledges the concerns raised by viewers and offered an apology to those who felt hurt by the interview. Photos: Biola Adebayo.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng