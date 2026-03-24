Comedian Princess publicly criticised actress Biola Adebayo for interviewing convicted actor Baba Ijesha on her podcast shortly after his release from prison

Princess accused Biola of never once asking about the welfare of the teenage victim, despite chatting and speaking on the phone several times over five years

In an emotional video, Princess called Biola's decision deeply insensitive, especially as she visited Baba Ijesha in prison but ignored the child's well-being

Nigerian comedian and actress Damilola Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, has strongly criticised actress Biola Adebayo for her recent apology video following a podcast interview with convicted actor and comedian Olanrewaju Omiyinka James, better known as Baba Ijesha.

Princess said Biola’s actions showed more concern for the offender than for the victim, a teenage girl who was assaulted years ago.

Princess accuses Biola Adebayo of caring more about Baba Ijesha than his victim after controversial podcast interview. Photo:damilolaadekoya/babaijesha_official/biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Princess, who is the foster mother of the victim, explained that despite several chats and phone calls over the past five years, Biola Adebayo never once asked about the child’s welfare.

“Biola, you are wicked. This happened in 2021, now we’re in 2026. After you and I have chatted, we’ve also spoken on the phone. There has never been one time, Biola, that you said, ha, sorry about what happened. How is my baby? How is she doing? There has never been one time.”

Instead, Biola visited Baba Ijesha in prison and later gave him a platform on her Talk to B podcast on YouTube shortly after his release.

Princess questioned why Biola waited until the man had completed his sentence before offering him a platform, while the victim’s situation remained ignored.

Princess further stressed that Biola edited and uploaded the interview even though Baba Ijesha never apologised.

“You said you interviewed him. You thought he wanted to apologise. Fine. But you interviewed him, you were there, you were talking and asking questions. In your interview, you didn’t say, oh, I thought you wanted to apologise. Are you ready to apologise? No. But the interview finished. Because I’m sure he’s not the one that gave you the questions to ask. So, you are saying you couldn’t have forced him to apologise. But you didn’t ask him.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Princess' video criticising Biola Bayo

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Ebonylove294705 commented:

"She never for once reach out to the victim at least let it be on record that she tried but was not given an audience, she visited the R*pist peadofile in jail. Even now not remorseful with the apology. I no follow wicked person with my data."

@tomiopajobi wrote:

"People need to understand it's a podcast. She is just an interviewer. That platform is for both the good and bad people to say their story. The interviewer can't force the people who come on the platform to say anything. Please let's allow Biola be she has tried."

@oluwatitofolabi said:

"I don't get this uproar about interviewing an ex-convict. The person go talk him own and you go to another interview and talk your own. Abi is it because the man is an ex-convict, the society should k!ll him?"

Princess slams Biola Adebayo for visiting Baba Ijesha in prison but never checking on teenage assault victim in five years. Photo:damilolaadekoya/biolabayo1

Source: Instagram

Princess speaks after Baba Ijesha's release

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that comedian Princess criticised Yomi Fabiyi after Baba Ijesha's release, accusing him of chasing clout and interfering in the case unnecessarily.

She insisted Baba Ijesha deserved to remain in prison and warned the public to stay alert, claiming he might return to his old ways.

Her reaction sparked strong responses online, with many people supporting her stance and expressing concern about the actor's release.

Source: Legit.ng