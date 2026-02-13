David Ibiyeomie has reacted to the criticism surrounding the wristwatches he wears to church services

The cleric had been dragged for wearing a series of expensive wristwatches worth millions of naira

His response further set tongues wagging about the amount he reportedly spent on the watches, as some alleged that he got them from church members

Pastor David Ibiyeomie, the founder of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt, has reacted to the criticism trailing his choice of expensive wristwatches.

The cleric was lashed out at after reports surfaced about the amount allegedly spent on each of his designer wristwatches.

Fans reacts to Pastor David Ibiyeomie's response to his critics. Photo credit@davidibiyeomie

Source: Instagram

He has been seen in different videos wearing luxury timepieces such as a Rolex Day-Date in yellow gold reportedly worth almost N150 million, another Rolex Day-Date in white gold valued at nearly N70 million, and a Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Automatic said to be worth about N80 million.

Responding while preaching during a church service, Pastor Ibiyeomie stated that he does not buy any of the watches himself.

He knocked those criticising him, saying they were wasting their time. He added that he had not even worn half of the expensive wristwatches in his possession and claimed that his critics would faint if they saw the rest.

David Ibiyeomie shares source of his watches

In the video, the cleric explained that a young man was instructed by God to bless him. According to Ibiyeomie, when the man approached him with the gifts, he repeatedly asked whether the watches were meant for God or for him, and the man insisted that God directed him to give them to him.

He further stated that the young man loves expensive wristwatches, which was why he chose such gifts. The pastor had earlier been dragged by social media critic Verydarkman over some other controversy.

Here is the Instagrem video of the cleric below:

What fans said about David Ibiyeomie

Reactions have trailed what the cleric said to his critics. Here are comments below:

@iambayoor wrote:

"Pastor dey enjoy heaven on earth. But, preaches to his followers to sow seeds to make it to heaven.."

@iam_hamara commented:

"How on earth do people look at others to the point of spotting wrist watch."

@special_ardewestern reacted:

"God self know say nah lie he dey cook give his member."

@justplainprincess shared:

"God no Dey ever tell them to help people. Na wah."

@suaveskin.co said:

"Pastors just dey enjoy the fruits of the land. Make I come dey go seminary school abeg."

@ simply_mimi03 wrote:

"I love that he said these one are small and they’re wasting time. You haters of Christianity should cry! Pastors feed widows,but children on scholarships! Then these people become great and gift pastors you people start crying! Will a person gift someone who hasn’t impacted his life?"

Pastor Ibiyeomie conderms wearing leg chains

Legit.ng had reported that Pastor Ibiyeomie had asserted that ladies who wear leg chains are prostitutes.

Ibiyeomie said wearing chains on the legs is an advertisement for rough trade. The cleric warned ladies against copying worldly fashion trends without understanding their deeper implications. He tackled the use of leg chains and other indecent dressing among young women.

Source: Legit.ng