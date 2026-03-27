A Nigerian lady opened up about how she was asked to leave the United Kingdom by the Home Office while she was studying

She stated that on returning to Nigeria, she found a way to run back to the UK after four months, explaining what she did

Many who came across her page encouraged her and congratulated her on her return and progress in the United Kingdom

A Nigerian lady based in the United Kingdom recounted how she was once asked by the Home Office to leave the country.

She stated that during her Master’s degree, she had almost exhausted her study visa and decided to apply for a post-study visa.

A lady who was asked to leave the UK shares how she returned abroad after 4 months in Nigeria. Photo: @chelsea.isichei

Source: TikTok

Her post-study visa was denied, and she was given 40 days to leave the UK, as instructed by the Home Office.

Lady returns to UK months after leaving

Identified on TikTok as @chelsea.isichei, the lady said she had to pack her bags to go to Nigeria after being told to leave.

On getting to Nigeria, she said she realised she wasn’t supposed to be there.

She re-applied for an MBA and returned to the UK in September 2024, just four months after she went to Nigeria.

Sharing an update, she said:

“On Saturday, I graduated my MBA. So I got two master’s degree. I got onein social media and digital communications and I got my MBA. That makes me a communication professional... I now have my post-study visa."

Watch her TikTok video below:

Nigerian lady shares UK experience

PW | Career + Marketing said:

"This is not criticism but feedback. I want to say your account name does not portray the incredible strength you portrayed. This is hardcore and you've got incredible strength, please lean into that, it would stand you out rather than the generic soft branding, rooting for you. The branding perception of "soft" due to accumulated trends on the word removes experience, expertise and tenaciousness of people's stories. Hence, for controlling your story and narratives, it's positions of the depth of strength and wealth of knowledge you've accumulated."

Nez said:

"Girl !! You sound like it’s nothing, I am a stranger and I am proud of you!"

Gist Corner said:

"You made the going home and back to the UK look simple but kudos to your perseverance."

eefe said:

"If you failed your dissertation, how then were you awarded a Masters for the same Masters?"

mumblebeetv said:

"Whatever you do, do not stop applying for a job for your sponsorship. Even if it takes the entire two years of post study, it’s very key that you don’t stop. This too shall pass."

boujee_debs said:

"God’s timing is truly perfect , thank you for sharing this, it’s going to uplift so many people!"

theDataNerd said:

"Welldone. You can’t go through all this and remain the same…bless."

Dinma_billions said:

"Chelsea you’re a resilient and calm soul and all you want will come to you."

Lady asked to leave the UK returns abroad after 4 months in Nigeria, shares story. Photo: fhm

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng