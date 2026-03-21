Radio personality Charity Owoh has opened up on how she repeatedly turned down radio opportunities for years before finally starting her career in 2019

The media personality shared a behind-the-scenes moment from her first red carpet interview with Toke Makinwa that changed how she viewed the industry

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Owoh shared how she stumbled into broadcasting, her experiences, launching her podcast, and her goals for building an intentional community

Radio personality and podcast host Charity Owoh has shared the unexpected story of how she transitioned from talent management into becoming one of Nigeria's recognised voices in broadcasting, revealing that she initially resisted the idea of being on air for years before finally embracing it in 2019.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Charity explained that her entry into media was completely unplanned, as her original focus was managing artists and taking them on media rounds between 2011 and 2012.

Charity Owoh opens up on finding her voice in radio, why she launched her podcast, and leading a personal health advocacy journey. Photo: charityowoh

Source: Instagram

During that period, radio presenter Sensei Uche repeatedly encouraged her to consider radio, but she consistently declined.

She said her first media appearance came through television when industry colleague Sam Phrank needed a host, and she jokingly volunteered, only to discover she genuinely had the ability to connect with audiences.

"I actually didn't start out wanting to be on radio. My background was in talent management, and sometime in 2011 or 2012, just as I was finishing university, I was constantly taking my artists on media rounds, and there was a radio presenter at the time, Sensei Uche, who would always say to me, 'You should be on radio.' But I kept turning it down because I didn't see it for myself."

The turning point came in 2019 when Sensei reached out again about a new station launching, and despite her audition tape getting misplaced, she eventually began her radio career officially on April 1st, 2019.

The OAP described radio as a powerful medium that allows her to express her personality fully through her voice.

On radio's relevance despite social media and podcasts, Charity Owoh explained that radio remains powerful through immediacy and accessibility, connecting with people in real time without requiring data or internet.

"Unlike social media or podcasts, radio doesn't require data or internet, it's free, it's instant, and it's everywhere. People still wake up to it, drive with it, and rely on it daily for music, information, and companionship."

Wild celebrity moments: Toke Makinwa and AKA

Before radio, Charity Owoh worked at Koga Entertainment between 2014 and 2016 as a red-carpet host and talent booker.

According to her, one memorable experience was covering an event around the Fela Shrine, where she found herself completely outside her comfort zone, describing herself as still very "ajebutter" at the time.

Her first red carpet interview with media personality Toke Makinwa left a lasting impression when she noticed how uncomfortable Makinwa looked in her heels, with her feet literally red, yet still maintaining composure and professionalism.

"Another moment I’ll never forget was my very first red carpet interview and it was with Toke Makinwa. I remember being nervous because I had never hosted a carpet before, but what stayed with me wasn’t even the nerves, it was noticing how uncomfortable she looked in her heels. Her feet were literally red, and in that moment, I saw the reality behind the glam.

She still showed up, stayed composed, and did her job flawlessly. That was the day I truly understood that beyond the glitz and red carpets, there’s a lot of discipline, resilience, and sacrifice that goes into being a media personality."

Charity Owoh also recalled interviewing South African rapper AKA during his first visit to Nigeria, which gave her a significant confidence boost about her media career.

The radio host explains why she moved to morning show

After six years at Hot FM, Charity Owoh made an intentional move to Base 101.1 FM's morning show, explaining that she had previously turned down a morning slot because her lifestyle, including her nightlife phase, did not align with the early structure.

However, as she evolved, she embraced the challenge, and the morning show transformed her routine, starting her day as early as 5 a.m.

"My move was very intentional. I had spent about six years at Hot FM, which was where I started my radio career in 2019, and at that point, I felt ready for growth and a new challenge.

Interestingly, I had been offered the morning belt before but turned it down at the time because my lifestyle didn’t align with it. I was still very much in my nightlife phase and didn’t think I could fully commit to that kind of structure. But over time, I evolved, and I became more open to pushing myself into new spaces."

The motivation behind Chacha's Couch podcast

Beyond radio, Charity Owoh launched Chacha's Couch podcast, which was born out of her extensive experience across entertainment since she was 17, starting as a video vixen before moving into talent management, PR, and events.

She revealed that the platform creates space for real conversations, sharing experiences and lessons that young people often do not have access to, as she has witnessed people grow from nothing into well-known figures in music, film, and reality TV, knowing their real stories from early stages that many do not see.

"Chacha’s Couch was born out of my personal journey and my experience within the entertainment industry. I’ve been working across different spaces since I was 17, from being a video vixen to talent management, PR, events, television, and now radio. That journey has exposed me to a wide range of people and stories.

What I realised is that many young people are navigating life without access to those honest conversations. They see the success, but not the journey. They admire the outcome, but don't understand the process."

Challenges and radio episodes that left lasting impacts

Addressing the challenges of being a female media personality, Charity explained that one significant aspect is the sheer volume of information consumed daily across radio, podcasts, and digital platforms, requiring constant filtering while sometimes carrying it emotionally, making it essential to detox regularly to protect one's mindset.

Reflecting on moments that have stayed with her, the OAP recalled becoming emotional on air while discussing a sensitive hospital situation, and a listener who broke down in tears after receiving a festive gift, reminding her that radio genuinely touches lives.

Charity Owoh told Legit.ng that another meaningful moment in her career was leading a breast cancer awareness campaign on the radio in October 2025, which was deeply personal to her after experiencing a breast cancer scare herself.

She said she created conversations with survivors, advocates, and patients, extending the campaign beyond the studio into communities.

"Another defining moment for me was leading a breast cancer awareness campaign in October 2025 on radio. Having personally experienced a breast cancer scare, it was a cause very close to my heart. I dedicated time to creating conversations around it, speaking with survivors, advocates, and people currently battling the illness, and even taking the awareness beyond the studio into communities."

The media personality further explained that her first Chacha's Couch episode with prominent Nollywood actress, model, and former Big Brother Africa star, Beverly Osu, also stood out, as people said the conversation encouraged them to reconnect with friends and reflect on personal relationships.

Watch Charity Owoh's podcast with Beverly Osu here:

Charity Owoh's vision for Chacha's Couch

Looking ahead, OAP Charity stated that her primary goal for her podcast, Chacha's Couch, is to build an intentional community where people feel seen, connected, and understood.

She said the platform was inspired by her elder sister, Captain Obinne Owoh, who has been her anchor and strongest source of support.

"I want it to be a space where people can come to feel something real, whether it's comfort, clarity, or even just a moment of peace," she said.

Radio personality Charity Owoh discusses her broadcasting career, the inspiration behind Chacha's Couch, and her impactful health campaign. Photo: charityowoh

Source: Instagram

How Hakeem Effect built his career

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Hakeem Onilogbo, better known as Hakeem Effect, shared how he built his special-effects makeup career without formal training.

He explained that his passion pushed him to keep learning on the job until he became one of the most sought-after artists in the industry.

He also revealed that major Nollywood producers now rely on him for complex transformation work.

Source: Legit.ng