A young lady happily celebrated her matriculation as she gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan

The fresh student opened up about how studying law in UI was her father’s wish, as he had been a lawyer for over 50 years.

Her story triggered reactions on social media, as many people congratulated the 100 level student on the beginning of her educational pursuit

A Nigerian graduate, Oyeduntan Deborah, celebrated as she gained admission to study law at the University of Ibadan.

Celebrating her matriculation on social media, an excited Deborah shared how she waited for five years before gaining admission.

Lawyer’s Daughter Gains Admission into University of Ibadan to Study Law After Five Years of Trying

Source: UGC

Lawyer's daughter gains admission into UI

On her LinkedIn page, Oyeduntan Deborah stated that it was her father's wish for her to be a lawyer and take up his legacy.

She added that he had been in the Nigerian Bar for over 50 years and had wished that one of his children would follow the same path.

She wrote on her LinkedIn post:

"Today, 11th day of March, 2026, the journey officially begins. Tho, it took five ladders (years) of relentless effort and pursuit. Today, my father's wish is finally taking form.

"Having been in the Nigeria Bar for over 50 years, my father's yearn for a blood of his own to take up his legacy is finally looking like what he has always envisioned.

"Being a child of Old age, the last daughter of my father and the first child of my mother, there's this immense pressure mounted on me and it's always heart-shaking simply remembering I have so many people looking up to me, to raise the banner and take it up from where my father will officially leave it at for me in few years to come.

"Thank you to God for seeing me to the official beginning of my LLB journey in University of Ibadan. A hearty thank you to my parents and siblings for always believing in me, for being that shoulder on several nights of myriad of tears. There's finally a gleam of light in the tunnel.

"4years from now, I promise to make you prouder dear parents, I vow to raise your chamber's banner dear Daddy and take this legal profession up the ladder of prosperity.

" Thank you University of Ibadan for giving a platform for Providence to take its course in my success story. God's grace and strength will help to keep my determination and vigour going until the very end. Thank you for giving this girl a chance. Thank you Lord, the author and finisher of my faith."

Reactions trail UI law student's post

Ibrahim Mufutau said:

"Congratulations my fellow matriculant, I'm so happy for you I wish you a blissful academic journey."

Esther Oloyede said:

"Congratulations Deborah It's the Lord's doing and it's marvelous in our sight. Wishing you a successful academic journey."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng