Beverly Osu argued that her years of hard work in the entertainment industry have not translated into the financial success she expected

The actress revealed she believes her portfolio should have made her a billionaire across Africa

Osu also opened up about being underpaid despite working in several areas of the industry

Nigerian actress and reality television star Beverly Osu has spoken out about the challenges she has faced in the Nigerian entertainment industry, revealing that she believes she has been underpaid despite years of hard work.

The movie star said that, considering her long career and diverse portfolio in the industry, she should have achieved far greater financial success by now.

Beverly Osu calls out the challenges facing the Nigerian entertainment industry. Credit: @beverlyosu

Source: Instagram

Osu made the revelation while speaking on a recent episode of the Chacha’s Couch podcast, where she reflected on her journey in the entertainment space and the struggles that come with it.

According to her, the amount of work she has put into building her career should have made her extremely wealthy, not just in Nigeria but across the African continent.

“I have worked so hard, my portfolio is enough to make me a billionaire, not just in Nigeria but in Africa,” she said.

While noting that she considers herself a humble person, Osu insisted that her body of work speaks for itself.

“I am a very humble person, but I know that my portfolio is enough to make me a billionaire,” she added.

The actress also explained that her journey in the entertainment industry has involved exploring several roles and opportunities over the years.

From working as a luxury model to appearing as a video vixen, participating in reality television, and eventually building a career as an actress, Osu said she has paid her dues.

Despite these efforts, she lamented that the financial rewards have not matched the level of work she has invested.

Osu stated that her experience has pushed her to continue advocating for better pay within the industry.

“So, I am fighting for better wages. I have tried different facets of the entertainment industry. From being a luxury model to video vixen to reality TV star and now actor. I have paid my dues,” she said.

Watch her speak below:

Beverly Osu's interview clip trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tife31905

"lol, how many sugar dads?"

whitevikky said:

"I totally get her point."

tenetangelo said:

|Well, she’s entitled to her own opinion… but she went too far with the word “Billionaire” U sure say she understands the weight of the word so?"

w1ckedex said:

"Really????😂😂."

_paulo_g___ said:

"At it been she say for yankee sef e for Dey understanding and manageable but she say Africa here 😂😂😂 okay o aunty portfolio."

djtripleshotz said:

"Chief abeg watch my video..he make sense well i promise u..u no go d!e."

didazkid1234 said:

"Someone shout ogim."

ofoto6 said:

"No one has made billions through clit0 exchange."

_paulo_g___ said:

"At it been she say for yankee sef e for Dey understanding and manageable but she say Africa here 😂😂😂 okay o aunty portfolio."

Beverly Osu speaks on the hidden struggles of the Nigerian entertainment industry. Credit: @beverlyosu

Source: UGC

Beverly Osu brags about video vixen role

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the actress bragged about being the first official video vixen in the country.

Beverly said her appearance in the Ice Prince's music video 'Oleku' earned her a name.

She revealed that she was still a student when the video was released and became very popular because of the music video.

Source: Legit.ng