Fuji star Pasuma addressed the long-standing friction between Busola Oke and marketer Bayowa

The veteran singer explained that having a "blown" song does not always translate to wealth from record sales

Pasuma noted that the "Eleyele" style of music has lost its grip on the market, as modern audiences have moved on to new trends

Veteran Fuji icon Pasuma has shared his thoughts on the emotional situation involving his colleague, Busola Oke.

Legit.ng reports that the gospel singer had cried out over her struggle, explaining that she now finds it difficult to feed and provide shelter for herself.

Speaking during an interview with Face TV Africa, Pasuma addressed the reported issues between Busola and music promoter Bayowa, stating clearly that whatever transpired between them remains personal.

According to Pasuma, outsiders may never fully understand the agreement both parties had concerning revenue sharing.

He stated:

“Whatever happened between Bayowa and Busola is between them and God. We don’t know their agreement on the sharing formula for her songs.”

The Fuji star stressed that music arrangements often involve private understandings that only those directly involved can explain.

Pasuma admitted he felt deeply saddened watching the singer cry, describing her as someone close to him.

“Busola is my personal person. We were both with Bayowa during that period. I felt so bad for her when I watched the video,” he added.

Using Busola’s once-popular track Eleyele as an example, Pasuma explained that the music business does not always follow a predictable path.

“There are times when a song will blow, but they will not sell the CDs as expected, so the singer will make his or her money from shows,” he noted.

The veteran singer pointed out that physical sales were once a major measure of success, but even then, a widely loved song did not automatically guarantee massive income.

He further clarified that revenue-sharing structures differ across genres.

“The sharing formula for juju is different from that of Fuji,” Pasuma said, highlighting how each music style operates under its own business model.

Pasuma addresses shift in music preference

Pasuma also addressed the evolution of audience preferences.

According to him, the era when Eleyele-style music dominated has passed, as fans’ tastes have shifted over the years.

“The time she sang Eleyele has passed because people have moved on from that kind of music,” he explained.

He added that survival in the music industry for decades is no small feat.

“Anyone who was singing then and is still singing now is just by the grace of God. Things have changed.”

Daddy Showkey praises Pasuma

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daddy Showkey, a Nigerian music icon (John Asiemo), has shared a heartfelt revelation about the kindness of Fuji star Alabi Pasuma.

During a live performance at a celebrity event, Pasuma joined Daddy Showkey on stage, and the latter recounted a touching story about their friendship.

As stated by the singer, after suffering a near-fatal accident in the year 2007, Pasuma was the only friend who stood by him, supporting his family with food for three years while he was hospitalised.

