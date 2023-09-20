Gospel singer Busola Oke has joined the likes of Cynthia Morgan, YBNL Princess, among others, to call out their past labels and promoters over maltreatment

The death of singer Mohbad has brought some controversies in the secular and gospel music industry to the open.

After the likes of Cynthia Morgan and YBNL Princess made headlines for calling out their past label bosses, gospel singer Busola Oke, popular for her hit song Eleyele, has shared her sad experience.

Gospel singer Busola Oke 'Eleyele' shares her sad experience with Bayowa Films. Credit: @busolaoke

Busola Oke drags Bayowa Films

In a viral video, Busola dragged veteran music marketer and promoter Gbenga Adewusi, aka Bayowa Films, as she accused him of withholding her music earnings after she turned down his advances for a sexual relationship.

The Eleyele singer revealed she was compelled to sell her assets and endured financial losses from which she was yet to recover after her drama with Bayowa, who she said will inevitably face the repercussions of his actions.

Busola said she would have achieved substantial wealth and recognition by now if not for Bayowa's greed.

Speaking in English and Yoruba language, Busola said:

“Bayowa has my earnings; he is enjoying life with it. He is using my sweat to enjoy life. He is profiting from my hard work. Only God will judge you, Bayowa. You’re wicked and heartless. The only thing I didn’t lose is that we didn’t have a physical relationship or sleep together. I refused to allow you to take advantage of my body the way you exploited my intellectual property. I’m glad I’m not like that.”

Busola Oke made this known during a live session on TikTok where she paid tribute to late singer Mohbad, urging him not to rest in peace until he avenged his death.

"Don't rest in peace until you avenge your death," she said.

Watch the viral video below:

