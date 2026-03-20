The veteran comedian was spotted leading a vibrant cultural troupe to receive President Tinubu at the airport

Tinubu specifically acknowledged the actor, beckoning to him personally as he made his way to his official vehicle

Ayoyinka recently revealed the heartbreaking details of his earnings, noting that his pay only moved from ₦22,500 in 1997 to ₦45,000 today

Days after speaking about his financial challenges, veteran Nigerian comedian Abiodun Ayoyinka, popularly known as Papa Ajasco, has been seen in a new public setting.

The actor was among dignitaries who welcomed Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Lagos on Thursday, March 19, following the President’s return from a state visit to the United Kingdom.

In a video that has circulated widely online, Ayoyinka appeared as part of a cultural troupe lined up to receive the President.

Papa Ajasco was spotted leading a vibrant cultural troupe to receive President Tinubu at the airport. Photos: Papa Ajasco/President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Instagram

During the reception, a notable moment occurred when President Tinubu, while heading toward his waiting vehicle, appeared to recognise the veteran entertainer.

The President was seen beckoning to Ayoyinka in a brief but noticeable exchange.

Ayoyinka had earlier opened up about the financial realities behind his long-running role as Papa Ajasco, a character that became a household name in Nigerian television.

According to him, his earnings over the years have seen only a modest increase.

He disclosed that his pay rose from ₦22,500 in 1997 to ₦45,000 in recent times, despite decades of contribution to the production.

The revelation left many surprised, especially considering the popularity of the Papa Ajasco series over the years.

Adding to his concerns, Ayoyinka explained that the Papa Ajasco character is officially registered by Wale Adenuga.

This means he cannot freely use the name, costume, or identity for personal commercial ventures without permission.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Papa Ajasco's video:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iamolaafolabi stated:

"He’s a member of the Nigeria cultural troops that do welcome prestigious people"

@ibroo_khaleel wrote:

"I see nothing wrong here if dey give una papa chance to welcome the president too him go run do am"

@captainekimani shared:

"He was with the lagos state ministry of tourism it is part of their job to welcom the president when ever he needs arises"

@queensley_destiny commented:

"Everybody just wants to comment… he has been doing this for years even before the mitchy saga. Ppl really be ignorant but quick to type"

@amakasregister wrote:

"I'm beginning to think that this man’s claim that he was neglected and prevented from pursuing other interests by the production company that made him famous might not be entirely accurate."

Papa Ajasco says his pay only moved from ₦22,500 in 1997 to ₦45,000 today. Photo: Abiodun Ayoyinka.

Source: Instagram

King Mitchy visits Papa Ajasco

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brand influencer King Mitchy visited Papa Ajasco, following his viral interview about his plight.

The actor had lamented the amount he earns a few days ago and appealed to Nigerians for assistance, including getting a phone.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, King Mitchy was seen sitting beside the elderly actor, visibly emotional and crying after seeing him.

Source: Legit.ng