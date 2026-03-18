A car dealer has called out businessman Cubana Chiefpriest over debt, revealing what he and others did to his business

In a video, he claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest’s first convoy was bought on credit and explained how it was acquired

His revelations sparked reactions online, with fans responding and warning debtors

Auto magnate Chidi Mike has slammed the City Boy Movement, revealing how some people involved have harmed his business.

A few days ago, Pascal Okechukwu, better known as Cubana Chiefpriest, was seen speaking about the movement after leaving Peter Obi for Bola Tinubu.

Fans React as car dealer Chidi Mike exposes Chiefpriest, others over debt. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest/@chidimike

Source: Instagram

He was also recently spotted with the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu, who traveled abroad with his father to meet the King of England.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Chidi claimed that Cubana Chiefpriest bought a car from him for his first convoy on credit.

When it was time to pay, he only settled part of the amount. He added that he had to visit Cubana Chiefpriest’s bar to use the remaining money to drink since the businessman was unwilling to pay.

Chidi Mike calls out other debtors

Chidi further stated that some other people also owe him and warned them to settle their debts.

Cubana Chiefpriest's friend calls him out iover alleged debt. Photo credit@cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to him, part of the money used by the City Boy Movement was allegedly given by Senator Arume’s son.

He claimed the group received ₦9 billion, but confusion is now spreading as people realize the businessman allegedly turned against some Igbos.

Fans react to Chidi Mike’s video

Fans of the auto dealer have praised him for boldly naming people who owe him. Many urged him to reveal the names of others and warned debtors to pay ChidiChidi. Some encouraged him to continue exposing those who assumed he would support them through the City Boy Movement.

Here is Chidi’s Instagram video below:

Reactions to Chidi Mike's video

Fans shared their take on what the auto businessman said in his video. Here are comments below:

@todays_gadgets1 commented:

"See how the government sends the spirit of confusion in the camp of the eastern region."

@ozoigbondu__ reacted:

"I won't leave this page this week. My very good friend Seyi."

@el_winter1 commented:

"Before a man can be able to call people out like this, it shows he has no skeleton in his cupboard..Big respect, CMC."

@ogechukwu.maris_sexy_amanda stated:

"God bless u sir, expose them more, was thinking u go support them, e shock him."

@radiogad shared:

"Which one wey get big belle? Guy mention names no dey fear like woman … Mention names like a grown man."

Cubana Chiefpriest constructs a road in Owerri

Legit.ng reported that Chiefpriest took to his Instagram story to share videos of a road he recently constructed in his hometown.

He mentioned that he has only one house on that street, but decided to give back to the community.

The businessman also challenged his fans to reflect on what they have done in their own hometowns while offering them some advice.

Source: Legit.ng