A Nigerian lady has shared her happiness with social media users after finishing from her university with an outstanding CGPA

In a video, the happy graduate proudly displayed the billboard that was printed and hung on the road showing her photo and CGPA

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to applaud her in the comments section

A young Nigerian lady drew attention online after celebrating her academic success in a bold and highly visible way.

The recent university graduate marked the completion of her studies by showing off her impressive academic record, which quickly became a topic of discussion among social media users who came across her story.

Nigerian lady displays billboard with her outstanding CGPA achievement printed on it. Photo credit: @glory/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

University graduate's CGPA printed on billboard

In a video shared on TikTok by the lady @glory, the graduate was seen dressed in her convocation gown, standing proudly beside a large roadside billboard that captured her photo alongside details of her academic achievement.

The display showed her strong performance in Cyber Security at Dennis Osadebey University, where she finished with a first-class degree and a cumulative grade point average of 4.65.

The billboard captivated viewers, many of whom reacted positively in the comment section of the post.

"First class graduate in Cyber security. Dennis Osadebey University. James Glory Chinenye 4.65 CGPA," the video's caption read.

Social media users applaud graduate who bagged first class in cybersecurity. Photo credit: @glory/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady's CGPA is displayed on billboard

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Imdannyyoung said:

"Congratulations omo I wish other schools will add this department to their list."

@Strawberry Boy said:

"Cyber-Security and the school did this what of your get CCIE Security or any of the expert level Offsec Certifications."

@chimmypris said:

"I work in an IT company, my advice is you add professional courses like Cisa, cism, comptia and co. You go turn hot cake in our industry. Congratulations girl!"

@dorisbernardapparel said:

"You suppose put big banner for your papa compound make them know say youself nor small. Congratulations sist supper proud of you you did this."

@The Silent Counter 01 said:

"Congratulations. I am also a First Class graduate in IT, class of 2014, I still remember the joy and pride. May the lord open the lord crown this success with the best of opportunities. Amen."

@Austin Ruth said:

"Congratulations. Your video brings back memories, this was my campus for four years! Formerly “anwai campus” Delsu."

@debraisglobal said:

"Congratulations sis. You did what’s best for your future. Don’t mind the bitter leafs in the comments."

@Thomas Diego reacted:

"Congratulations mama, it's not easy at all na to pay you so I can learn. My dream course."

@SÁNÇHÍÈ added:

"Congratulations to you! I wish I can just tell you that the Nigeria today has nothing to do with Paper Certifications to a very large extent. Las las na one HR with Pass or least 2:2 in one yeye Course go still interview you still shout give you or tell you say 50:50 for your First monthly salary just because one man carry HR Job give her. Telling you from experience as the Overall Best Graduating during my University days. What a world where Degrees and Grades matter no more. Congratulations to you one more time. E no dey easy."

See the post below:

Lady bags first class from University of Ibadan

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after failing mathematics during an exam, a University of Ibadan (UI) pharmacy student graduated with a first-class honours degree.

The fresh graduate shared her inspiring story on social media, recounting how she failed mathematics during an examination years ago.

Source: Legit.ng