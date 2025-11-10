Kim Kardashian revealed she used ChatGPT to study for her law exam and blamed the generative AI engine for failing

Kardashian discussed her AI usage during a recent Vanity Fair lie detector test interview series

During the interview, Teyana Taylor asked her if she uses ChatGPT for "life advice" or "dating advice"

As if AI wasn't already wreaking havoc, Kim Kardashian's law school scores appear to be the next addition.

Kardashian said in a Vanity Fair lie-detector-test video on Monday that she uses ChatGPT to learn law, and — surprise — it has frequently led her astray.

Kim Kardashian admits ChatGPT wasn’t enough to pass her law test. Credit: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kardashian, who finished her law program in May and took the bar exam two months afterwards, told Teyana Taylor, who conducted the interview, that she had contacted ChatGPT for "legal advice."

“So when I am needing to know the answer to a question, I’ll take a picture and snap it and put it in there,” she said. Kardashian didn’t respond to Taylor’s question about whether that constituted cheating but said it hadn’t exactly helped her excel. “They’re always wrong. It has made me fail tests,” she said.

When that happens, do you know who will be there to take her up? ChatGPT. Kardashian claims she vented her frustrations on the AI chatbot. "I'll get mad and yell at it, saying, 'You made me fail!'" "Why did you do this?" she said. "It will say to me, 'This is simply training you to trust your own intuition. So you knew the answer all along.'" It's probably not a good omen that AI is learning to gaslight Hollywood's rich and powerful, but who knows?

Kardashian may not be a full-fledged lawyer yet, but several of her future colleagues have gotten into trouble for using ChatGPT on their cases.

The American Horror Story actress spent six years studying law through an apprenticeship program in California.

She announced in 2021 that she had passed the "baby bar" exam, and she apparently took the bar exam during the summer and is awaiting the results.

She also stars as a lawyer in the new legal drama All's Fair, which follows an all-female law firm in Los Angeles that specialises in high-profile divorces.

In addition to Kardashian and Taylor, the series features Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Sarah Paulson.

Kim Kardashian opens up on her lesson after studying with ChatGPT. Credit: @kimkardshian

Source: Getty Images

Source: Legit.ng