Kim Kardashian has shared a video revealing what a doctor said about her brain activity as the clip surfaced online

In the video, the medical expert explained the hole found in her brain and what it signifies.

Fans reacted after watching the clip, sharing their observations about the reality star and her medical concern

American media personality, socialite, and businesswoman Kimberly Noel Kardashian, popularly known as Kim Kardashian, has sparked reactions after a video emerged showing a medical expert’s diagnosis about her brain.

In the clip, the medical professional stated that the reality star has low brain activity.

A brain scan was carried out on her, and the specialist was heard explaining the findings.

According to him, there are “holes” in Kim Kardashian’s brain, indicating that the front part of her brain is less active.

The health practitioner added that this could make it very difficult for Kim to manage stress, especially as she prepares for her board exams.

He further explained that the condition may be linked to chronic stress related to her studies and exam pressures.

Kim Kardashian reacts to doctor's diagnosis

Responding, the businesswoman, who graduated from law school after six years—insisted that the diagnosis could not be accurate. She added that she needed to create a plan to understand what she was going through.

Fans react to Kim Kardashian's diagnosis

Fans of the reality star shared mixed reactions to the diagnosis. Some said they were not surprised, recalling when Kim once said, “Job your love instead of saying love your job.”

Others expressed shock, noting that Kim is a multifaceted woman juggling motherhood, school, and multiple business ventures.

This is not the first time Kim Kardashian has spoken publicly about her health struggles; she revealed a similar concern a few months ago on her reality show.

Fans speaks about Kim Kardashian's health

Reactions have trailed the video of Kim Kardashian's diagnosis. Here are comments as fans shared their observation about the reality star and her attitude as seen below:

@ms_nma1 shared:

"Madam go and read and pass your board. Stop looking for a medical condition to justify why you didn’t pass your first exam."

@mayatexnot said:

"Kim k closure no too much. Na wa for this oo"

@joyous_ak shared

"The good part is, the brain can be taught. There definitely going to figure something out, some new studying patterns, brain exercises etc. Thanks to technology, things can be easily resolved nowadays."

@ugochianthony commented:

"All of you shouting empty skull will be shocked that if that test is carried out out on you, you’d be pronounced brain dead. Because understanding de like problem for this country."

