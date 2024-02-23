Make-up artist, Diiadenm has reacted to the allegation that she is dating the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

A blogger had claimed that the beauty influencer was dating the governor and he is the one building a house for her

Reacting to the claims, Diiadem cursed the blogger using her bible and she said she is placing a huge amount so that people could look for the person

Popular makeup artist Adeola Adeyemi, better known by her brand's name Diiadem, has reacted in a heartbreaking way to the claim that she is funded by the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

A faceless blogger had written that the mother of one was being financed by the governor who won the 2023 election in Lagos State. The blogger alleged that the number one citizen of the state was building a house for her. It was also claimed that the make-up artist snatched the governor from another popular influencer.

Reacting to the claims, Diiadem placed a curse on the blogger. She said she would go to Mountain of Fire for the sake of the blogger and the person would be ruined.

Diiadem refutes dating governor Sanwo-Olu. Photo credit @diiadem

Source: Instagram

Diiadem places bounty on blogger

In the video, the fashionista placed N5 million down and asked her fans to look for the blogger for her. She also refuted the claims and noted that she did not have anything to do with the governor.

In the viral clip, Diiadem explained that there was a time rumour mill was agog that she was dating her pastor too.

Diiadem says she is doing genuine business

Not done explaining, she noted that she has been shouldering her expenses all alone and living life with her daughter.

The beautician also used the bible to place a curse and noted that all the negative things in the holy book would be hers if she was truly having an affair with the governor.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions haves trailed the recording made by the makeup artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@TheonlyMrSugar:

"It’s possible that this information is ruining her relationship and he had to go this extreme to prove it’s a lie… but she shouldn’t have."

@FowobiofLagos:

"When you’re sure of the things you didn’t do and they said you did you’ll go extra mile cause it’s so hurtful."

@__arike_adey:

"Shey na eyes dey pain me or there’s actually no tears?"

@TheundercoversG:

"Even if it happened, there's no big deal."

@THECONQUEROR782:

"No shades but bible no go work fast Sha."

@AnonymousNiger6:

"Don’t believe her crocodile tears. She’s guilty of the affair allegations."

@qazman001:

"All this bloggers sha, no proof for the allegation. Show us evidence."

@useyourhead247:

"No tears. I don’t believe her."

@efyzzi100:

"Not a single tear drop."

