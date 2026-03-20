Deka George has shared an emotional account of what happened to her pregnant sister before her death

She detailed the events at the hospital she was taken to and named the medical facility involved

Her emotional outbursts moved many to tears as they comforted her and called for justice

Controversial content creator Njideka Achilonu, better known as Deka George, has opened up and recounted how she lost her pregnant sister in the hospital.

A few days ago, she made a post about her late sister, stating that she passed in the hospital despite being pregnant.

Reactions as Deka George speaks on losing pregnant sister. Photo credit@dekageorge

Source: Instagram

In an emotional video, Deka George explained what actually happened, leading to her sister’s death.

According to her, she was in Lagos at the time, dealing with a legal case related to a hair purchase.

She lamented that she hadn’t harmed or abused anyone before being charged to court. She added that the hospital only had a corps-member doctor on duty, and when her sister was rushed there, it was claimed that it wasn’t the doctor’s duty to attend to her.

Deka George shares more about late sister

The content creator blamed the hospital’s negligence in her sister’s death. She added that, if she had been there, she would have taken her sister to another facility or ensured a doctor attended to her.

Deka George cries while speaking about late sister. Photo credit@dekageorge

Source: Instagram

Deka explained that Bwari General Hospital was unusually quiet compared to other general hospitals when her sister was admitted.

She also mentioned that her sister called her three times, but by the time she answered, it was already too late.

Fans console Deka George over her loss

Fans of the influencer rushed to console her over the tragic loss. Many shared their experiences visiting similar general hospitals, with some noting that Gen Z doctors in such facilities sometimes only provide prescriptions without proper attention.

Here is Deka George’s Instagram video below:

Reactions to Deka George's sister's loss

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@ ronkyflowers_decorations commented:

"What they now do now is to go to Google and ask for description to give their patient. Ai Gen z doctors."

@Drama queen shared:

"stop buying things online physical market remain the best."

@Lorita Smile wrote:

"May we not use our hands to buy problem."

@finegirlweylove_jesus reacted:

"You go to some hospitals, you see them laughing and doing rub!sh instead of concentrating on work.. may her soul find rest. Amen."

@_cherii_coco reacted:

"This lady have been through a lot, I really hope she gets justice for her sister."

@fairlady_official stated:

"But why don’t people do research before choosing hospitals, as much the hospital should be held accountable, we still owe ourselves the responsibility of taking care of ourselves… This is just too painful."

King Mitchy's prayer for a pregnant woman raises questions

Legit.ng reported that a video of popular influencer King Mitchy showing her spiritual side went viral on social media a few days after Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh held a dramatic deliverance session at a school in Abuja.

In the clip, King Mitchy was seen praying passionately for a pregnant woman inside a hospital ward, asking for a safe delivery. The influencer appeared deeply emotional as she led the prayer session.

Source: Legit.ng