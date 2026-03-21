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Nigerian Lady Set to Tie Knot With Best Friend 1 Year after Consoling Him Over Break-up with Ex
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Nigerian Lady Set to Tie Knot With Best Friend 1 Year after Consoling Him Over Break-up with Ex

by  Ankrah Shalom
1 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement with netizens on X as she gets set to tie the knot with her best friend
  • According to the lady, their love journey started after she went to visit him about a year ago to console him when he was heartbroken
  • Many netizens, however, criticised her in the comments, with some making heavy speculations about their love story

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Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ankrah Shalom avatar

Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over six years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
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