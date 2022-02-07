Big Brother Naija reality star, Tacha, some days ago, wowed her fans after sharing photos of herself rocking a stunning asoebi ensemble

A few days later, Instagram influencer and entrepreneur, Adeola Adeyemi, also released photos of herself in a similar look

Several Nigerians on social media have shared their thoughts on which look they prefer the most

Nigerians on social media are buzzing with reactions over whose asoebi look between Tacha and Diiadem is their most preferred style.

Recall some days ago, the BBNaija star released photos of herself rocking a peach asoebi ensemble.

Fans have shared their thoughts on both looks. Photo credit: @symply_tacha, @diiadem

Source: Instagram

Everything from the cut to the drama sleeves spelt perfection. The dress featured an illusion neckline, a cute bow at the back and a little train to give it that royal touch.

The entire look was designed by Xtrabrides and styled by Medlin boss.

Well, shortly after that, Diiadem whose real name is Adeola Adeyemi, took to her Instagram page to share photos of herself rocking a similar look - only in a different colour and with a slit.

Fashion blogger, @asoebi_styles posted a collage of the two styles, asking fans to share their thoughts.

See post below:

Reactions

While many people stated they loved both styles, it appears Tacha's look won the most hearts online.

Check out some comments below:

bhs.signatures:

"Both."

mfaidatodunayo:

"Tacha tacha tacha."

sarcci:

"Queen T. for the wins "

_mhi_rha_:

"I love them both❤️"

omonzele___:

"Tacha forever."

bennysouzamedia:

"Tacha! It’s covered ! Chic and classy!"

dreamshadescismetics_2020:

"They are both beautiful and I love them both❤️"

