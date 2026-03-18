Popular chef and blogger Chef T addressed backlash over her switch from Christianity to Islam, explaining her choice was personal and self-driven, not for social media attention

She revealed in a YouTube interview that her understanding of Islam grew over years of private study, and she began practising quietly nearly a decade ago

Chef T clarified that her conversion predates public discussions, noting that her marriage to a Muslim man introduced her to the faith but did not force her decision

Popular Nigerian chef and food blogger Tolani Tayo Osikoya, better known as Chef T or Diary of a Kitchen Lover, has spoken out against the backlash surrounding her conversion from Christianity to Islam.

She made the clarification on 17 March during an interview on The Morayo Show on YouTube, hosted by Morayo Afolabi-Brown.

Nigerian food blogger Chef T opens up about embracing Islam privately years before going public, says nobody forced her to convert from Christianity. Photo: diaryofakitchenlover

Source: Instagram

Chef T explained that her decision was personal, taken almost a decade ago, and not influenced by trends or external pressure.

She revealed that although she was born into a Christian family, her marriage to a Muslim man introduced her to the faith.

However, the food blogger emphasised that no one compelled her to convert, clarifying that her journey was self-driven after years of study and reflection.

According to her, she had been practising Islam privately long before she began sharing hints of her faith online.

She explained that her recent openness about observing Ramadan and showcasing Islamic practices in her food content sparked fresh scrutiny, which led her to set the record straight.

“And first of all, I didn’t do it for clout. It’s a personal decision I took nine years ago and I just want to set the record straight. It happened like 10 years ago, actually, not even nine years, but I started practising nine years ago… I practice in private because I don’t like social media shenanigans, but I give people hints.”

Chef T added that only a few close friends knew about her conversion, and she wanted people to understand that it was a journey she embarked on by herself, picking up the Quran and studying it independently before deciding to speak publicly.

Watch the video of Chef T's interview on The Morayo Show below:

Nigerians react to Chef T's explanation

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Godslove6969 said:

"When you marry a Muslim, you are expected to convert as a Muslim. It's that simple. She made that announcement yesterday because of this show. I always maintain that religion is personal journey. Good luck to her."

@Ayjosh017Jay commented:

"Just say you are practising your husband religion no one will beat you na."

@Cjambrose_ wrote:

"Na mumu this one be. Why do you think converting from Christian to Muslim.. She's heavy on makeup up wearing chains, nails, hair not covered, what kind of useless islam is she practising?"

@JohnEtebom reacted:

"Solely her choice and it should be respected. Religion should unite us as a people and not divide us."

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"It's powerful when someone makes a personal spiritual choice and stands by it quietly. Respecting your own journey and seeking understanding for yourself rather than external validation is something many people struggle with."

Chef T clarifies that her transition from Christianity to Islam was voluntary after years of private study, counters claims that she converted for her Muslim husband. Photo: diaryofakitchenlover

Source: Instagram

Chef T blasts critics over her YouTube show

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chef T responded strongly to a critic who accused her of being "chaotic and condescending" on her cooking competition show, Delicious or Disaster.

The critic particularly targeted Chef T, claiming she constantly belittled contestants and had no business hosting the show.

Chef T defended her conduct and challenged the critic, Mimi, to present proof of the claims. She revealed that she awards ₦1 million to contestants from her own pocket and questioned why her generosity was overlooked.

Source: Legit.ng