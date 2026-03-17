Popular lifestyle influencer Chef T shared a deeply personal update about her spiritual journey

She opened up in a viral video about a major life decision that took place years ago in her life

Her revelation sparked conversations online, as both her fans and netizens debated about her spiritual background

Popular Nigerian influencer, Tolani Tayo-Osikoya, widely known as “Diary of a Kitchen Lover,” has revealed that she converted from Christianity to Islam.

Chef T made the announcement on March 16, 2026, through a video shared on her official Instagram page, where she spoke openly about her deeply personal spiritual journey.

Chef T breaks silence on her personal journey to Islam. Credit: @dairyofakitchenlover

Source: Instagram

The video has since gone viral, sparking conversations among fans and followers.

In the video, the food enthusiast admitted she initially hesitated to go public with her decision due to the sensitivity of religious discussions and her desire to avoid controversy online. However, she said she felt compelled to share her story after much reflection.

Speaking during the 27th day of Ramadan, Chef T explained that her journey to Islam began nearly nine years ago.

Although she was born into a Christian home, her path gradually changed after she married a Muslim.

She emphasised that her decision was entirely personal and not influenced by pressure from her husband or his family. According to her, her in-laws instead took time to educate her about Islam before her marriage, allowing her to understand the faith without any form of coercion.

Chef T also highlighted the strong support she received from her parents, noting that their encouragement gave her the confidence to fully embrace her new spiritual direction.

Reflecting on her journey, she described it as a gradual process of learning and self-discovery.

She shared that she has experienced Islam across different countries and has come to appreciate its teachings over time.

The influencer added that this year’s Ramadan holds special meaning for her, as it is the first time she is reading the Quran with the intention of gaining a deeper understanding of the faith.

While expressing fulfilment in her journey, Chef T acknowledged that she is still growing and hopes to improve in practising key aspects of Islam, including the five pillars. She also expressed a desire to perform Hajj in the future.

She concluded her message by encouraging people to focus not just on religious identity, but on personal values and how they treat others, describing this as the true essence of faith.

Watch her speak below:

Chef T's spiritual journey trends online

Her announcement has continued to generate mixed reactions online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@PanacheTVA said:

"Her parents were never Christians in the first place!!!"

@Tennys_fabrics said:

"Those shouting ‘Christian girls shouldn’t date Muslim men’ forget that adults know exactly what they’re choosing. Awon ‘Jesus baby’ isonu. I’m sure they’ll still come online to drag her and say she has lost her way."

@unrulythug114 said:

"No Christian will drag because u converted to Islam na but we know all know what will happen of its the other way round na those Muslim go still drag say u aren’t Muslim enough."

@MercyAgera said:

"We have no problems with people worshiping whatever they believe can give them peace let's all live in peace. Christians, Buddhists, Jews and other faiths should also be allowed to live anywhere in the world freely."

@alaso_folashade said:

"Many people still don't understand that going to church doesn't make you a Christian.Even some pastors can't be referred to as Christians.If your life doesn't reflect Christ, if you haven't accepted Jesus as your Saviour and crucify the old you,you are not a Christian.@Mczeph. Let me just say this. It’s always same reaction when people switch religions. It’s a gain and a loss. And people will always express it regardless of people’s personal choice for the switch."

Chef T reflects on her decision to embrace Islam. Photo credit: diaryofakitchenlover

Source: Instagram

Chef T laments economic hardship

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chef T lamented Nigeria’s economic situation, speaking about how rising food prices have turned basic items into luxuries.

She questioned how adults are expected to survive when most earnings go into feeding alone, leaving no room for investments, travel, healthcare, or proper education for children.

The chef also shared concerns about raising children in Nigeria, noting that many citizens now focus solely on survival amid the harsh economic realities.

Source: Legit.ng