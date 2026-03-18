Nigerian streamer Peller reacted after being linked to an unauthorised visit to the Oba of Benin’s palace.

The palace queen involved in the incident now faces possible disciplinary action

The Benin Traditional Council urged Peller to explain his side and issue an apology, as legal action presents itself

Social media influencer Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has reacted for the first time following the Benin Traditional Council’s order after his unauthorised visit to the Oba of Benin’s palace.

During his ongoing nationwide tour, Peller was informed by his team about the council’s announcement, which revealed that a queen who allowed him entry into the palace now faces possible expulsion. The news reportedly left the content creator in shock.

Peller responds to Oba of Benin’s shocking declaration. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller attempted to explain the purpose of his visit but was advised by his team to remain quiet to avoid making statements that could be used against him.

Background of the incident

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) disclosed that Peller entered the palace on March 6, 2026, without obtaining the necessary permission. The council described the visit as a serious breach of protocol and a desecration of the sacred palace precincts.

In a statement signed by BTC Secretary Frank Irabor, the council said stringent measures have been taken against palace staff and chiefs who aided the incident. A chief implicated has been suspended indefinitely, while a palace staff member, Mr. Omuemu, has been detained by the Nigeria Police Force and charged in court for causing a breach of peace.

The council also confirmed that the queen involved in the incident is facing disciplinary proceedings that may lead to her removal from the palace in line with Benin traditions.

Peller was invited to appear before a committee of chiefs to provide his side of the story but has reportedly failed to honour the invitation. The BTC emphasised that he must present himself and tender a written apology for the embarrassment caused by his unapproved visit, warning that legal action may follow if he fails to comply.

The council stressed that the palace is a sacred institution governed by centuries of tradition, and it remains committed to preserving the dignity and sanctity of the Oba of Benin and the palace.

Watch Peller speak below:

Peller's reaction to Oba's order trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

roland_red_lyon said:

"Benin kingdom palace is not a place you can just go with cameras for views and all sort …. You need to book appointment and follow procedures before you can enter the palace, am sad that this is happening but tradition is tradition, even the so called white people they book appointment months before their arrival…. Am a son of the soil but I can’t just go to the palace without an appointment or being called for by the palace…. Don’t play else you learn the hard way !!!"

freedom_building_project said:

"This peller no just sabi talk at all and people around I'm no dey guard the boy."

wondaspark said:

"Benin no Dey play with their tradition or, na why their state no Dey grow, so you gat respect that."

meta_karo said:

"First time they are advising him well if not him for don open mouth talk up n down without thinking of the implication. (It's a sensitive talk) Nor be everything them dy talk for social media."

sakariyauabdullateef29 said:

"They just to frustrated to join politics that he doesn't want to join that is the tactics and it won't work from the girl he makes public apology to in January and come back to sue him again. Look it well."

wealthyjohnlekki said:

"Declare wanted for WHAT exactly..I THINK THIS SO CALLED BENIN MONARCH NEEDS TO REMINDED THAT THE DAYS OF BENIN EMPIRE ARE GONE WE ARE IN A CONSTITUTIONAL DEMOCRACY AND HE IS A LOCAL GOVERNMENT STAFF ACCORDING TO THE CONSIDERATION. WHAT'S ALL THESE POWER DISPLAY..."

Benin chiefs demand that Peller present himself to a committee and issue a written apology. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche as she said she was waiting for the result of the test. In the recording,

Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng