Legendary Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has made a bold claim about the power of his prayers, revealing that six politicians recently sought his spiritual support

The veteran star disclosed that the aspirants came to his residence with a ram and kolanuts two years ago, and after he prayed for them, each one emerged victorious

Pete Edochie credited his consistent prayer results to his deep faith in God, stating that whenever he makes a request, it is always granted

Veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie has recounted how six politicians visited his home in Enugu about two years ago to seek his prayers before contesting in elections.

Speaking during a conversation with popular streamer Peller, the respected actor explained that the visit was not casual, as the aspirants came with gifts and asked him to intercede for their success.

Legendary actor Pete Edochie claims everyone he has ever prayed for has succeeded, shares the story of six politicians who won elections. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

According to Pete Edochie, all six later won their respective races, which he believes was a direct result of divine intervention.

He stated that the politicians brought a ram and kolanuts to his residence as part of their request.

After offering prayers for them, he said each of the aspirants eventually emerged victorious in the elections they contested.

“2 years ago, 6 people that were running for political office came to my house, they brought me a big ram and Kolanut, I prayed for them and they all won their elections.”

Pete Edochie stated that this was not an isolated case, noting that many individuals he has prayed for in different areas of life have also experienced success.

He attributed this consistent outcome to his strong faith in God and expressed gratitude for what he described as answered prayers.

“All the people I’ve prayed for have all succeeded in everything I’ve prayed for them for. I always thank God that each time I make a request from God, he always grants it.”

In the video, the veteran actor pointed to a framed image of Jesus on his wall as his witness.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pete Edochie's claim

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Bigmanchi_ said:

"Each time you make a request from God he answers, so this pikin way you born way just dey useless e life with apc na God give you? Abi you no ask am for boy?"

@SaheedOlaSalami commented:

"But what about his son, Yul Edochie who has failed in many aspects?"

@JerryBr72287575 wrote:

"The prayers of an elderly man who have pure heart always carry weight 🙏"

@freshnessofuk reacted:

"You have the most reliable prayer record in Nigeria. Six politicians. Six wins. Not one loss. And you have not deployed this weapon against fuel prices, NEPA, the naira or the cost of living that is currently dismantling the same country those six politicians are governing."

@Darablaqie said:

"Don't be surprised that he's not lying but all the people he prayed for won through rigging."

@LyfAcrosBorders commented:

"It's beautiful how you acknowledge God's role in answering your prayers and remain grateful each time."

Pete Edochie credits deep faith in God as he reveals six politicians won after he prayed for them with ram and kolanuts present. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

Pete Edochie laments electricity costs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pete Edochie opened up about the rising cost of electricity in Nigeria, revealing that he spends as much as ₦40,000 every day just to keep the lights on in his home.

The veteran actor made the revelation during an interview on Africa Independent Television, where he spoke about the financial burden caused by the country's unstable power supply.

According to him, running a household in Nigeria has become extremely expensive due to the cost of electricity, fuel, and diesel.

Source: Legit.ng