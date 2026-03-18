KWAM 1's daughter, Damilola Marshall, decision to contest for a post in the Lagos State House of Assembly has continued to make waves

Her decision sparked heated debate about "indigene vs. settler" politics as a netizen questioned the Fuji singer's daughter about her family house in Lagos

Damilola's response to the netizen's question further sparked reactions on social media as netizens shared diverse opinions

Damilola Ayinde Marshall, daughter of Fuji icon King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1, has sparked conversation about "indigene vs. settler" politics as she opened up about her ties with Lagos.

Recall that on Tuesday, March 17, Damilola caused a stir after she announced her intention to contest for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly. She expressed her desire to represent the people of Surulere Constituency 2.

KWAM 1's daughter Damilola Marshall responds to netizen who question her ties with Lagos. Credit: damimarshall

Source: Instagram

Damilola, who is the current Senior Special Assistant on Tourism to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also highlighted her professional background as a key factor in her readiness for the role.

KWAM 1's daughter shares her ties with Lagos

Reacting to Damilola Marshall's political ambition, a social media user questioned her ties with Lagos.

"Wait! Surulere constituency 2, hmmm where in particular is your house or family house in constituency 2, if you tell us then you get my vote," the netizen asked.

Reacting, KWAM 1's daughter revealed she owned Nos. '16 and 5 Durojaiye Street' to affirm her local ties, directly countering voter skepticism about her indigeneity for the Lagos State House of Assembly race.

Recall that the Fuji musician was among the candidates who had shown interest in taking over the Awujale of Ijebu stool in Ogun state.

A screenshot of KWAM 1's daughter's response to netizen about her Lagos ties is below:

KWAM 1's daughter Damilola Marshall responds to question about her family root in Lagos. Credit: damimarshall

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail KWAM 1's daughter's response

Reacting, some netizens argued that property ownership was insufficient proof to run for political office in Lagos. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

mrkunleee said:

"I guess Dangote should run for Oba of Lagos then."

layoproperty reacted:

"So, if I own house in Lagos, means I am from Lagos state ??? I know people who owns more than 5 units of houses in Lekki/Ajah and when is time for election, ordinary to vote that will be told to go back to their state."

TaoFeek182 said:

"She’s from Ekiti, Ogun and Lagos State."

ReformerOluseun commented:

"So anybody who owns property in Lagos is from Lagos now according to you guys, what did others do wrong last election then, is it that they don't have properties in Lagos?"

Official_Maya2 said:

"Me sef get house for agege and I will never claim lagosian owning house in Lagos does not make her Lagosian nah."

AMIBO2a reacted:

"So own a house in Lagos is automatically means she is from Lagos ? You guys are funny She can contest election but leave all these she is from Lagos talk."

2shy_029 said:

"She own street no mean shes from there nah. It’s clear and everywhere her dad is from Ogun state why are we trying to bend law again."

victorloseyi reacted:

"She’s eligible to contest as a Nigerian, likewise every Chukwuma, Musa, Chioma and Quadri. Owning a house in Lagos doesn’t automatically qualifies her as an indigene. I wish every country starts treating us the way we treat our Nigerians."

What KWAM 1's daughter said about Asake

Legit.ng previously reported that the Fuji star's daughter debunked rumours of a relationship with Afrobeats singer, Asake.

The rumours surfaced on social media after a video captured a club moment showing Asake dancing with KWAM 1's daughter to one of his tracks.

Reacting, she disclosed that it was her first time meeting the singer and she chose to take a picture with him. Dami categorically stated that she was not dating the singer.

Source: Legit.ng