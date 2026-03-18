President Bola Tinubu has referred to Nyesom Wike as the 'Abuja landlord' during his departure, sparking online reactions

The public has expressed concern over presidential trips amid rising insecurity and government accountability

Criticism mounted on cabinet members' farewells as Nigerians question their priorities and responsibilities

Nigerians have started reacting to the video of the moment President Bola Tinubu referred to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the "Abuja landlord."

The trending video showed President Bola Tinubu travelling out of the country, and the minister was one of the cabinet members who had lined up at the airport to wish him goodbye, but while exchanging a handshake with Wike, Tinubu referred to him as the "Abuja landlord".

President Bola Tinubu refers to the FCT Minister Nyesom Wike as the Abuja Landlord Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

This could be a reference to Wike's strict position on every landowner in the Nigerian capital to get their documents completed and use the land for which they were allocated.

Nigerians react as Tinubu calls Wike landlord

Below are some of their comments:

Possible MBA questioned why the Senate president was part of those at the airport to say goodbye to the president:

"Is Akpabio aware that he draws an almost parallel power to Tinubu? That he is the head of a tier of government? And the number 3 citizen whose powers are independent of the president's powers, nor within the president's reach? Can he practically fight Tinubu on a constitutional level and win? He doesn't need to bow to Tinubu every now and then. It's very disgusting."

Dan_Baba criticised the president's trip:

"The North is bleeding, and the president is travelling to see a king somewhere, using taxpayers' money to finance his trip. This is not something that can happen in Western countries."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu refers to Nyesom as Abuja landlord Photo Credit: @GovWike

Source: Facebook

Bright posited that it would not get the minister the presidential ticket he was looking for:

"Tomorrow them go still remind him he is Omo-Igbo when he eye the throne like them do Odile, who single handedly fund Obj second term bid, abi Amaechi who funded APC 2015 election. Use them and dump them."

Everything Politics lamented about the insecurity in the country:

"President Tinubu jets off to the UK, calling Wike Abuja Landlord. But under this same landlord, insecurity is now rampant in Abuja, with daily one-chance robberies, kidnappings and fear everywhere. Yet this landlord doesn't send the killings and bombings destroying Borno markets, universities and villages. It's obvious now that we tenants, ordinary Nigerians, are just a joke to these landlords of the country. This journey of no return abroad while home burns. When will Nigerian lives matter more than airport jokes and foreign trips?"

Rozalyn Nwa wondered why cabinet members have to say goodbye to the president:

"So each time he's departing to wherever he's always departing to, all of them must gather to wave him goodbye? Grown men? People's husbands and fathers?"

See the video of the moment on X here:

Wike taunts Amaechi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike tackled the former Minister of Transportation and ex-governor of Rivers, Rotimi Amaechi, over the recent protest of the opposition leader, in which the latter was one of them, against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

Wike, who succeeded Amaechi as the governor of Rivers state, was seen in a viral video, where he lampooned the former minister for claiming to have visited the protest ground with his son, who is a medical doctor. The FCT minister maintained that the medical doctor was at the protest ground without any medical equipment or an ambulance.

Source: Legit.ng