KWAM 1's daughter, Dami Marshal, has broken her silence following relationship rumours about Asake

A viral video showing the Fuji star's daughter with the Afrobeats singer at a nightclub had ignited the rumours

Dami Marshal has now addressed the claims, while also clapping back at the blog that shared the gossip online

Dami Marshal, the daughter of Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1), has debunked rumours of a relationship with Afrobeats singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake or Mr Money.

The rumours surfaced on social media after a video captured a club moment showing Asake vibing with KWAM 1's daughter to one of his tracks.

Relationship rumours about KWAM 1’s daughter Dami Marshal and Asake trend online. Credit: damimarshal/mrmoney

Source: Instagram

An Instagram blog page, while sharing the video, claimed that Dami and the singer had gone public with their relationship.

"Media personality Dami Marshall and Asake go public with their 'relationship'," the blog wrote.

KWAM 1's daughter breaks silence

In the late hours of Sunday, February 8, Dami Marshal, a celebrity lawyer and senior special assistant on Tourism to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, spoke about her encounter with Asake.

She disclosed that it was her first time meeting the singer and she chose to take a picture with him. Dami categorically stated that she was not dating Asake.

“Guys, that was my first time meeting him, so I took a picture. Do not believe blogs, they can do anything for traffic. And I am not a media personality, I am a legal practitioner, currently serving as SSA to Mr Gov. Address me well next time,” she wrote in a series of posts via her Instagram page.

A screenshot of Dami Marshal’s response to the viral rumours about her and Asake is shown below:

KWAM 1’s daughter Dami Marshal dismisses rumours of relationship with Asake. Credit: damimarshal

Source: Instagram

A video of Dami and Asake at a club is below:

Comments about KWAM 1's daughter and Asake

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Super extravagance lomo Emi lasake medo ton so, Baby, you catch my feelings, ahn-ahn…. What Fuji has joined togera, let no ma put Asun inside…"

nonny_martins_ commented:

"Valentine is just by the corner."

comfort_fyoung wrote:

"Asake ke!! That’s my best frd imaginary husband o !! God abeg oo @fab_rukky come and see your man."

shuga_thriftwears commented:

"Odimma! E for sweet if this is coming from MR money table oh…. Wish Una well fine Mrs money."

nanc_y6803 wrote:

"Una see am? This same babe go bill guy man wey no see Asake for money that’s genuinely interested in her but she’s willing to give it to Asake for free."

oyindadukegold said:

"As how."

KWAM 1's daughter defends him

Legit.ng recalls reporting that KWAM 1's daughter broke her silence over a viral Abuja airport drama involving her father.

Dami Marshal took to Instagram to defend her father, insisting he was the victim of false accusations.

Her response comes after the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) accused the 68-year-old Mayegun of Yorubaland of attempting to board a ValueJet flight to Lagos with an alcoholic beverage in his flask, a violation of aviation rules.

Source: Legit.ng