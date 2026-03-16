Deborah Enenche, the eldest daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche, has come under fire after she shared new pictures on Facebook

This is because many people observed the same thing about her legs after taking a closer look at the pictures, and they slammed her for it

Deborah, despite being a pastor's daughter, has been unapologetic for years about her unique fashion sense and adornments

Deborah Enenche, daughter of Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has drawn the ire of some netizens over her adornments.

In celebration of Mother's Day on March 15, Deborah had shared her new pictures on Facebook, with one of the photos focusing on her legs.

Deborah Enenche comes under fire for wearing a leg chain and a toe ring. Photo Credit: Deborah Paul-Enenche

Source: Facebook

Deborah Enenche criticised for leg jewellery

Many netizens focused on the leg photo after noticing that she wore a toe ring and a leg chain. People criticised Deborah in the comment section for wearing a leg chain and a toe ring, which they considered inappropriate for a pastor's daughter.

Some people who supported her unique fashion sense frowned at the use of a leg ring, which they thought was her taking things too far.

At the time of this report, Deborah's photo of her leg received over 80 comments, many of which were criticisms.

Some netizens criticise Deborah Enenche for wearing a toe ring and a leg chain. Photo Credit: Deborah Paul-Enenche

Source: Facebook

See Deborah Enenche's Facebook post below:

Deborah Enenche's photos generate reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Deborah Enenche's photos below:

Nneamaka Kenechi said:

"Rings on toes and ankle chains o....I have heard daddy preached against all these. Remember you are like a mirror."

Ella John said:

"Pastor's daughter wearing ring on leg."

Act of love outreach said:

"Ring on the toes hmmmm."

Patience Ene said:

"So the ring on your toe and the chain on your ankle is not a sin. Hmmm, what do we really call sin."

Ijaga Promise Chizoba said:

"I've never for one day frown at your dressing Deborah Paul-Enenche . I'm among those who sincerely loves you and even defended you when others say annoying things about you. My dear sister, pls this is not encouraging as pertaining the Kingdom of God. Many will do same because they see you as their role model. You see the ring and chain here, not necessary. I don't mean to irritate okay, but speaking out of love I have for you. Thank you for your understanding."

Meena Faith Wise said:

"Baby Deborah Paul-Enenche keep doing you pls. You don't need anybody's validation or opinion. I love love you and how you do your things regardless of the anklet, toe ring, neck chains, bracelets, even nose rings... You owe nobody!!!!"

Faith Fameme Egba said:

"Even pastor pikin wear ring for toe then ordinary leg chain world poeple no let me rest."

Daniellyn Favor

"This your ankle chains is so fine. But the toe ring is for what exactly?? Debby of the most high."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Deborah Enenche had shared how pregnancy humbled her.

Woman's observation about Deborah Enenche's new pictures

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shared her observation about Deborah Enenche's new pictures.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, March 15, Deborah celebrated Mother's Day by sharing pictures of herself and her adornments.

Remarking on Deborah's new pictures, the woman amplified the comments of some netizens by pointing out the nose rings, toe ring, leg chain and other adornments of Deborah.

Source: Legit.ng