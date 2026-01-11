K1 claimed that the leadership of the Fusengbuwa ruling house is using "illegal directives" to block him

The musician’s lawyer, Wahab Shittu, SAN, argued that the introduction of a "delegate system" and "screening committee

In a sharp rebuttal, the Vice Chairman of the ruling house, Prof. Fassy Yusuf, dismissed K1’s claims

Popular Fuji icon Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde has accused the Fusengbuwa ruling house of moves that he says are designed to exclude him from contesting for the vacant Awujale stool.

In a formal letter written to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun, the musician alleged that recent directives issued by the ruling family violate both tradition and established state laws.

The letter, dated January 8, 2026, and signed by his lawyer, Dr. Wahab Shittu (SAN), made detailed claims that the process currently being adopted contradicts the Ogun State Chieftaincy Declaration and the Obas and Chiefs Law, reports The PUNCH.

The race for the Awujale position has drawn massive interest, with more than 60 people already signalling their intentions.

Among them is Ayinde, popularly known as KWAM1, whose interest in the stool has generated wide public attention.

However, the Fusengbuwa ruling house, the next in line to produce the Awujale, has maintained that Ayinde is not a member of their lineage and therefore cannot participate in the process.

The singer had earlier approached the Ogun State High Court in Ijebu Ode seeking an interim order to halt the selection, but the court dismissed the request, stating that it lacked merit. KWAM1 later withdrew the suit without offering any detailed explanation.

KWAM 1 expresses displeasure over Awujale throne

TVC reports tha Ayinde’s letter expressed concern over a notice issued by the family’s Public Relations Officer, Prince Adeleye Lateef Ademuyiwa, directing interested candidates to collect nomination cards and appear before a screening committee chaired by Prince Alhaji Mitiu Adenuga.

The directive, which scheduled nomination for January 12, 2026, stated that the process would be carried out by delegates selected during a meeting held on January 10.

According to Ayinde, this system contradicts the Chieftaincy Declaration and aims to prevent certain family members—including him—from exercising their full rights.

“It is clear that there are plans by the leadership of the ruling house to disenfranchise members desirous of participating in the nomination of candidates for the Awujale stool,” the letter read.

He insisted that every qualified member should be allowed to attend the nomination meeting, arguing that screening by a select group of delegates was unlawful and unfair.

The Awujale stool became vacant in July 2025 following the death of the revered Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for 65 years. The nomination meeting is scheduled to hold on Monday, January 12, 2026.

