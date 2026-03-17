Immanuel Light, a young Ghanaian preacher, has got the internet buzzing as his old doom prophecy resurfaced following an aircraft crash, which claimed two lives.

A microlight aircraft with registration number 9G-ADV crashed on Monday, March 16, at Oninku Park in Tema Community 1, the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, claiming the lives of the pilot and one passenger on board.

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Immanuel Light's prophecy of doom resurfaces after an aircraft crash in Ghana. A photo of an aircraft is for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: atm2003, TikTok/@immanuel_lightt

Source: Getty Images

A preacher's old prophecy has been revisited after a recent aircraft crash. Stock photo of an aircraft for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: Douglas Olivares

Source: Getty Images

Watch the doom prophecy below:

Reactions trail young pastor's doom prophecy

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the young pastor's prophecy below:

Ewoenam's Classic Baobab Drink said:

"You see, this is my problem. What is the essence of the revelation if nothing can be done about it? pls let's stop celebrating when negative prophecies happen. It's sad."

Freedom said:

"Thanks man of God but apart from the accuracy of the prophecy, can't it be prevented and avoided?"

3. said:

"To all those saying”cut and join,edited”…He said a lot in the full video, so it makes sense he clipped the specific part related to the prophecy and the date,it’s just to highlight the relevant moment. Anyone who wants the full context can easily go and watch the complete video to verify it themselves on his page rather than making such comments."

Qwen🫅❤️ said:

"Can there be a prophecy of only good things going to happen all the time I come to ur page it’s only a prophecy of something bad happening hmmmmm."

Nana Adwoa 🌺🦋🌸 said:

"Remember this prophecy never joke with his prophesies. This is accuracy God bless you MoG."

Minaa💫 said:

"Accurate prophesies, wow God have mercy."

Source: Legit.ng