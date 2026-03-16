Afrobeats star Asake was filmed personally helping an elderly woman in a wheelchair in Mecca during his Hajj pilgrimage

The video captured the Lonely at the Top crooner pushing the elderly woman's wheelchair through Mecca airport with care

Fans flooded social media with praise for the singer's compassionate gesture, with many speculating that his kindness had secured his place in paradise

Afrobeats star Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was captured in a viral video personally pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair at the airport terminal in Mecca during his Hajj pilgrimage.

The clip, which surfaced online, showed the singer pausing his own movement to assist the woman, guiding her with care and without relying on aides despite his celebrity status.

Afrobeats star Asake sparks paradise speculations after assisting aged woman on wheelchair in Mecca during his Hajj pilgrimage journey. Photo: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

The footage showed a rare moment where the Afrobeats and Fuji sensation chose to handle the wheelchair himself, drawing attention because of his high-profile image.

It came at a time when many Nigerian Muslims were in Saudi Arabia for spiritual renewal, and Asake was among them, openly embracing his faith.

The Lonely at the Top crooner had earlier shared a video of himself performing Umrah, further affirming his devotion to Islam and making this pilgrimage a significant personal milestone.

Fans reacted to the video, expressing admiration for the singer's compassionate act in the holy city.

Many described the gesture as proof of his humility and kindness, with some suggesting that such behaviour had already secured his place in paradise.

The video has continued to circulate widely, sparking conversations about the singer’s character and his public display of faith.

Watch the video of Ololade Asake below:

Fans react to Asake's kindness in Mecca

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Fortunate0_1 said:

"Heaven don sure for Asake this year like that."

@alyusrohfarmfoods commented:

"Asake I pray that all you ask for from Allah be granted to you in these holy month. Ameen and me and my household too. Ameen Islam is everything all mankind needs to get peace. Allhamdulilah."

@abbie__coco reacted:

"He's so compassionate ❤️❤️❤️ you can feel it even in his songs❤️ Ololade Mi !!!❤️"

@okikiholar_jewelry wrote:

"Kindness is the most precious gift you can give someone 👏."

@aquamarine_beautyhaven said:

"He's more than happy visiting the holy place. For someone who has travelled round the world, this one hits different for him. Islam ❤️❤️❤️."

@Chappy01111 commented:

"You can't fake integrity, when you are good, no matter how big or small or wealthy you are, the reflection will illuminate in your character. Character is like smoke that can't be cover."

Asake offers direct assistance to elderly woman in wheelchair at Mecca during pilgrimage, fans speculate his kindness guarantees heaven. Photo: asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Asake clashes with an officer in Mecca

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions trailed a video of Asake and a uniformed officer in Mecca after the singer had finished praying.

The music star was approached by fans who wanted to take pictures with him near the Kaaba, and while they were trying to take photos, a uniformed officer stepped in to separate Asake from the fans.

Reacting, Asake raised his hand to caution the officer against shoving him. Fans reacted to the video, saying the singer's behaviour was uncalled for and noted that the Holy Land was not the right place for such actions.

Source: Legit.ng