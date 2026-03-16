Speculations Trail Video of Asake Assisting Aged Woman on Wheelchair in Mecca
- Afrobeats star Asake was filmed personally helping an elderly woman in a wheelchair in Mecca during his Hajj pilgrimage
- The video captured the Lonely at the Top crooner pushing the elderly woman's wheelchair through Mecca airport with care
- Fans flooded social media with praise for the singer's compassionate gesture, with many speculating that his kindness had secured his place in paradise
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Afrobeats star Asake, whose real name is Ahmed Ololade, was captured in a viral video personally pushing an elderly woman in a wheelchair at the airport terminal in Mecca during his Hajj pilgrimage.
The clip, which surfaced online, showed the singer pausing his own movement to assist the woman, guiding her with care and without relying on aides despite his celebrity status.
The footage showed a rare moment where the Afrobeats and Fuji sensation chose to handle the wheelchair himself, drawing attention because of his high-profile image.
It came at a time when many Nigerian Muslims were in Saudi Arabia for spiritual renewal, and Asake was among them, openly embracing his faith.
The Lonely at the Top crooner had earlier shared a video of himself performing Umrah, further affirming his devotion to Islam and making this pilgrimage a significant personal milestone.
Fans reacted to the video, expressing admiration for the singer's compassionate act in the holy city.
Many described the gesture as proof of his humility and kindness, with some suggesting that such behaviour had already secured his place in paradise.
The video has continued to circulate widely, sparking conversations about the singer’s character and his public display of faith.
Watch the video of Ololade Asake below:
Fans react to Asake's kindness in Mecca
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:
@Fortunate0_1 said:
"Heaven don sure for Asake this year like that."
@alyusrohfarmfoods commented:
"Asake I pray that all you ask for from Allah be granted to you in these holy month. Ameen and me and my household too. Ameen Islam is everything all mankind needs to get peace. Allhamdulilah."
Cleric shares unexpected reaction to Asake’s attempt at the black stone in Mecca “Must he touch it?”
@abbie__coco reacted:
"He's so compassionate ❤️❤️❤️ you can feel it even in his songs❤️ Ololade Mi !!!❤️"
@okikiholar_jewelry wrote:
"Kindness is the most precious gift you can give someone 👏."
@aquamarine_beautyhaven said:
"He's more than happy visiting the holy place. For someone who has travelled round the world, this one hits different for him. Islam ❤️❤️❤️."
@Chappy01111 commented:
"You can't fake integrity, when you are good, no matter how big or small or wealthy you are, the reflection will illuminate in your character. Character is like smoke that can't be cover."
Asake clashes with an officer in Mecca
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions trailed a video of Asake and a uniformed officer in Mecca after the singer had finished praying.
The music star was approached by fans who wanted to take pictures with him near the Kaaba, and while they were trying to take photos, a uniformed officer stepped in to separate Asake from the fans.
Reacting, Asake raised his hand to caution the officer against shoving him. Fans reacted to the video, saying the singer's behaviour was uncalled for and noted that the Holy Land was not the right place for such actions.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, sports, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, where he covers entertainment news, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, alongside work in storytelling, transcription, and administrative support.