DJ Cuppy celebrated a major milestone on LinkedIn, filling the minds of many with speculations

She shared the achievement with fans on Instagram, highlighting the journey behind it

The musician's post caught the attention of both her fans and netizens, triggering mixed reactions online

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, is celebrating a new milestone on the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

The Nigerian disc jockey shared the exciting news with her followers on Instagram, where she posted photos of herself holding cupcakes to mark the moment.

DJ Cuppy just shared a major LinkedIn milestone. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

According to her post, she recently surpassed 100,000 followers on LinkedIn, a goal she intentionally worked towards.

Cuppy explained that the achievement means a lot to her because she started her LinkedIn journey from scratch. She revealed that about a year ago, she decided to take the platform more seriously and use it with clear purpose.

The entertainer said she set a goal to grow her presence on the platform and stayed consistent in showing up and sharing content until she reached the milestone.

Although she acknowledged that the number might not seem like a big deal to some people, she said it feels special to her because of the effort she put into building the audience.

Expressing her gratitude, Cuppy said she was genuinely happy and thankful for the support she has received along the way. She also joked about celebrating the milestone with cake as she shared the photos of cupcakes from her small celebration.

See her post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that the philanthropist shared photos of herself alongside King Charles III as she resumed her ambassadorial duties for The King's Trust.

The music star, whose real name is Florence Otedola, posted a collage of photos from the engagement on social media.

The images captured moments of her posing with the British monarch and other guests during the event.

On her Instagram page, the entertainer briefly revealed that she was carrying out official duties as an ambassador for the youth-focused charity founded by the King.

“Ambassador duties for the King’s Trust,” she wrote in the caption accompanying the photos.

Fans celebrate DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

oriretan_honour said:

"DJ Cuppy, it's unwise to be single yet celebrating 100k followers instead of entering any street, pick any guy & marry since money isn't ur problem. More unwise how u're ageing yet unmarried. Birthing'd be ur priority now for the sake of ur family & fans. U can do away with ur luxurious life & start afresh, maybe a genuine man will find u. Think smart. Act fast. Be wise. Don't be unwise."

josevilla said:

"For a second, I was like how is she 100 years old already … lol jk xo 💋."

_becomingeniola said:

"Connect with me on LinkedIn also; Odewande Taiwo."

stoneyslender said:

"If you're currently holding your phone type GOD IS THE GREATEST."

joebill0n said:

"Can you imagine 😂😂😂😂😂 so fuel #2500 no touch your side my love."

onyebuchiibie said:

"THE ONLY TRUTH YOU HAVE TO UNDERSTAND IN INDIVIDUALS IS THAT YOU SEE WHAT THEY NEED BUT NOT THE CHARACTER THAT IS STILL DELAYING IT TO COME THEIR PATH 😔 WHATEVER YOU NEED WORK TOWARDS IT BECAUSE PRAYER CANNOT ONLY HELP WITHOUT WORKING TOWARDS IT,SOME MAY HAVE REACHED THE AGE OF BEEN A WIFE BUT NOT STANDARD IN CHARACTER OR ACCUMULATING THE RESPECT NEEDED TO CREATE OR HANDLE A FAMILY OF THEIR OWN RESPECTIVELY 👏 DON'T MERCY FOR THOSE RICH LADY'S THAT ARE SINGLE THEY HAVE WHAT IS STILL DEPRIVING THEM FROM MARRIAGE AND THE EARLIER THEY CHANGE THE BETTER FOR THEM 🔥 I REST MY CASE ...... IJITE 🥀🇳🇬."

iamkrynz said:

"Hello Miss Cuppy! I hope this message meets in good health? I'm a musical Artiste, Songwriter, and Background Vocalist. I'd really like to talk business with you on music."

davisbrains_ said:

"Accept my connection request. Pretty please.🌚"

omotolatadegoke said:

"Well done! What a lovely milestone in your personal goals that you have reached!"

asiwaju_samuel1 said:

"Congratulations wifey 🔥🔥🔥your real estate professional."

anyi_ekemex

"Big congratulations Ifemi 💜."

fertilitynaturalherbs said:

"I pray for every TTC mothers here and also all the pregnant women here you all will carry your healthy babies IJN , nothing will be missing nothing will be broken In Jesus Name 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

DJ Cuppy reveals a new accomplishment on LinkedIn. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy gives lecture using her heartbreak

Legit.ng earlier reported that Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, spoke about the dissolution of her engagement with British boxer Ryan Taylor. During a press conference at Wimbiz London, the music entertainer used her life experiences as a reference in the lecture she gave during the event.

Cuppy confirmed that she was engaged last year but is currently single.

She continued by saying that she has tried and failed in many things, including her relationship, launching a jewellery line at 20, becoming an Oxford student at 29, and almost passing with a poor result.

Source: Legit.ng