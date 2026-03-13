Asake sparked reactions online after sharing a video of himself performing Umrah and praying at a sacred spot in Medina

The post came months after a prophecy circulated claiming the singer would eventually convert to Christianity

His brief message alongside the clip reignited conversations about his faith and spiritual journey

Popular Nigerian singer Asake has once again affirmed his devotion to Islam after sharing a video of himself performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia.

The “Omo Ope” breakout star recently posted a clip on social media showing the moment he offered prayers at Raudhatul Jannah, one of the most revered prayer spots in Islam.

Located inside Masjid an-Nabawi, the area, often called the “Garden of Paradise”, is believed by Muslims to be among the most blessed places to pray. It sits between the resting place of Prophet Muhammad and his historic pulpit, and is easily identified by its distinctive green carpet.

Raudhatul Jannah stretches from the Prophet’s former house, now beneath the famous green dome of the mosque, to his original minbar (pulpit), making it a deeply significant location for worshippers visiting Medina.

Sharing the clip with fans on his Instagram page, Asake kept his message short but meaningful, writing: “Alhamdulillah 🙏🏽,” a phrase that means “praise be to God.”

His post quickly drew attention online, especially coming months after a prophecy circulated on social media claiming the singer would eventually convert to Christianity.

While Asake did not directly address the prediction, many fans interpreted his pilgrimage and public display of faith as a reaffirmation of his commitment to Islam.

Meanwhile, the holy month of Ramadan in 2026 has seen several Nigerians travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the lesser pilgrimage. Among those spotted in the country are socialite Rahman Jago and influencer Tunde Perry, who are also believed to be observing the spiritual exercise.

See his post below:

Reactions as Asake performs Umrah in Medina

Asake’s latest post sparked conversations among fans, with many praising the singer for publicly embracing his faith.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

olathewaves said:

"Someone said we made the right person famous!! Allah is the greatest ❤️🔥🔥🔥."

misterfrosh said:

"Islam is so beautiful ywhen you are rich."

lunnagramm said:

"Before the year ends I’ll be big like Mr money ❤️ amenn."

wf.eri_jersey said:

"Insha allah you will never run down in your life forever and ever amen 🙏🙏💪 @mrmoney."

Asake's father calls him out

Legit.ng reported that in 2025, Asake made headlines after his father called him out. accusing him of abandoning him despite being successful in his career.

The singer's father, in a viral video, had also cried out for assistance.

Following the video, different reports of the relationship that existed between the father and son began to circulate. There were speculations that the singer's father had abandoned him to be raised by his mother.

