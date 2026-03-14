Nigerian singer Asake went viral after a video showed him trying to reach the sacred Black Stone at the Kaaba during a visit to Mecca

The clip captured the moment he struggled to get close due to the large crowd of worshippers gathered around the holy site

The scene has since sparked reactions online, with many fans sharing their thoughts on the trending moment

Nigerian music star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake has been trending online after a video showed him trying to touch the revered Black Stone at the Kaaba during a recent visit to Mecca.

In a viral clip circulating on social media, the singer was seen among a large crowd of worshippers trying to move closer to the sacred stone, located at the eastern corner of the Kaaba.

Fans react as Asake struggles to touch the Black Stone during pilgrimage. Credit: @mrmoney

Source: Instagram

The Black Stone, known as Black Stone, holds deep religious significance in Islam. Many Muslims try to touch or kiss it while performing pilgrimage rites when the opportunity allows.

However, like many other pilgrims, Asake appeared to struggle to reach the stone due to the heavy crowd gathered around the holy site.

In the video, the singer could be seen standing among other worshippers, patiently trying to move closer while security personnel and pilgrims continued to circulate around the Kaaba during the spiritual gathering.

The moment quickly drew reactions from fans online, with many praising the singer for participating in the spiritual experience and sharing in a moment familiar to many pilgrims who have visited the holy site.

Some social media users also noted that the crowd around the Kaaba often makes it difficult for pilgrims to get close to the Black Stone, especially during busy periods.

Despite the difficulty, the video captured Asake remaining among the worshippers as he took part in the sacred moment at one of Islam’s holiest sites.

Watch the video below:

Asake in Mecca ignites reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reaction below:

@Olamide0fficial said:

"Asake struggling to touch the black stone inside Kaaba in Makkah Saudi Arabia. Wetin Asake still want from God?"

@its_antigha

"Good to see him still very much spiritually aligned with his values and upbringing, it shows that fame didn’t influence that part of his life and that’s very interesting to see. A lot of artists lose track of this after fame but Asake is certainly not one of them."

@Fraudboy238 said:

"But, I thought Islam told us not to bow or bend down and talk less of worshipping such a deities . Since I was born, I don't know that's stone is inside the kaaba. Bcus I don't usually pay attention to those things, so we've been deceiving a long time ago."

@StillDrayday said:

"Wetin Mr Money Dey Find Omo !!! God Is Real ! If Asake To STRUGGLE For Such To Touch Omo I Needs Serious Prayer Person Wey Dem Dey Guide Na Him Dey Try STRUGGLE!!! LYF NA 6 AND 9 IF YOU KNOW YOU KNOW."

@MartynsObot said:

"The power of brainwash. No matter how well traveled and educated you are, just make sure no one brainwash you at first instance bcuz na so you go remain till you kpai."

The moment Asake tried to reach the Black Stone has everyone talking. Credit: @mrmoney

Source: Twitter

Asake's father calls him out

Legit.ng reported that in 2025, Asake made headlines after his father called him out. accusing him of abandoning him despite being successful in his career.

The singer's father, in a viral video, had also cried out for assistance.

Following the video, different reports of the relationship that existed between the father and son began to circulate. There were speculations that the singer's father had abandoned him to be raised by his mother.

Source: Legit.ng