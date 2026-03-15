An Islamic cleric reacted to the viral video of Asake struggling to touch the black stone in Mecca

He commended Asake for performing Umrah, but reminded that touching the black stone is not compulsory

The cleric advised pilgrims to focus on other rituals if it gets difficult to reach the stone

An Islamic cleric has shared his thoughts on social media after a video of popular singer Asake struggling to touch the black stone in the Kaaba went viral.

The Afrobeats star is currently in Saudi Arabia performing Umrah, the lesser pilgrimage, during the holy month of Ramadan.

Cleric reacts after viral clip of Asake struggling in Mecca. Credit: @mrmoney, @alifagba

Source: Instagram

The video shows him pushing through a crowd of worshippers in an attempt to reach the black stone, drawing widespread attention online.

Reacting to the clip, cleric Alifa Agba praised the singer for taking part in the pilgrimage, noting that many Muslims with wealth and fame never make the effort to perform Umrah or Hajj.

However, the cleric also offered a gentle critique, reminding followers that touching the black stone is not obligatory.

“It is a sunah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW),” he explained. “There is no need to struggle for it, as blessings are not tied to the act itself. Rewards come from following the Prophet’s practice sincerely.”

He further advised that in crowded situations, pilgrims should focus on other aspects of the pilgrimage rather than risk pushing through the crowd.

“The best thing to do is to leave it and continue with other necessary rites, as it is not compulsory,” he concluded.

Watch the video below:

Netizens weigh in on Asake's pilgrimage

The video and the cleric’s reaction have sparked conversations among Nigerians online.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thynee said:

"May Allah invite me and my household to His blessed house countless times before our deaths, for the love and sake of our master Muhammad (peace be upon him). Amin."

i_amsanguine said:

"I feel you’re in umrah, if I’m correct. Please made Dua for my wife and myself 🤲🏾🤲🏾🤲🏾."

abebi_ade38 said:

"Inshallah I will be in Mecca next year 👏👏👏👏."

basiratadenike23 said:

"Make I set my eyes on kabba I go first burst cry 😭."

omotee2303 said:

"Alhamdulahi for Islam,I pray Allah invite me there one day,"

daulaat said:

"There is no need to struggle or push people to touch the Black Stone. When it is crowded, pointing to it is enough. It is reported that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ performed Tawaf while riding, and whenever he reached the Black Stone he pointed toward it and said “Allahu Akbar.” (Sahih al-Bukhari) This shows that if a person cannot reach it, pointing to it is sufficient and follows the Sunnah. Islam does not encourage harming or pushing others just to touch it. May Allah guide us all."

morizeee said:

"Seeing Kaaba on T.V. gives me goosebumps. The day I will set my eyes on Kaaba will be the day I will cry most in my life. Yaa Allah, call me, my husband and my siblings soon to hajj.🙏🙏🙏."

soulsisters_nurses said:

"Thank you so much enlightening us. I never touch it on my visit too. However, those people at the front of it that touched it should leave room for others. They stay there and not leave the opportunity for others."

havaz_olatunde said:

"Islam Till my Last Breath. Alhamdulillah 🙏."

mojizee_fabrics_nd_more said:

"May Allah make it easy for me and my household to visit his house soon."

alhdowat said:

"They are already saying that on Twitter."

The moment Asake tried to reach the Black Stone has everyone talking. Credit: @mrmoney

Source: Twitter

Asake's father calls him out

Legit.ng reported that in 2025, Asake made headlines after his father called him out. accusing him of abandoning him despite being successful in his career.

The singer's father, in a viral video, had also cried out for assistance.

Following the video, different reports of the relationship that existed between the father and son began to circulate. There were speculations that the singer's father had abandoned him to be raised by his mother.

Source: Legit.ng