Davido has broken his silence amid a N1 billion suit against him by Sophia Momodu's lawyer

The DMW label boss shared fun clips and pictures as he explored Hawaii with his wife Chioma

The couple's adventure, especially Chioma's reaction during a zip-lining experience has captured attention on social media

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido in the early morning of Tuesday, March 3, returned to social media with fun videos of him and his wife Chioma Adeleke in Hawaii.

Davido and Chioma were spotted with other people on adventurous outing, complete with harnesses and helmets.

A fun video showed the celebrities hiking while another clip captured Choima's facial expression during a zip-lining experience.

The video comes amid a fresh ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit from his ex-partner Sophia Momodu's lawyer in the ongoing custody dispute over their daughter, Imade Adeleke.

Legit.ng reported that Mrs Ebelechukwu Egeonu Enedah, a partner at Punuka Attorneys & Solicitors, issued a pre-action notice accusing Davido of harassment, threats to life, cyberbullying, and defamation.

According to the notice, legal proceedings would begin if Davido failed to comply with a series of demands within seven days.

The video of Davido and his wife Chioma exploring Hawaii is below:

Another video from Davido and Chioma's hike is below:

Reactions as Davido, Chioma explore Hawaii

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the couple's fun moments. Read them below:

isonlyGod commented:

"Sofia wants to use Davido to escape poverty… sha, she just wants to use him to cash out at all costs lol. Hungry Lagos baddies everywhere."

vuga001 reacted:

"lawsuit no mean say person no go enjoy with him family shaa."

DE_ANDREW_J commented:

"Na why I too like the guy baba no dey give audience to worthless people. 001 for a reason."

TanyitikuAnyi said:

"Them go wait for that 1 billi tire shishi no Dey for them."

nation1404 commented:

"This guy just want to be happy, however some actions will always bring regret staring at you in the face forever. Choose who will be a mother to your child. It’s so important."

prinxe_B said:

"In a world where tomorrow isn't promised, your only real legacy is the love you share with your family. Enjoy your success while you can; the rest of the world’s chase is nothing but vanity."

mashalrahma reacted:

"But how did Davido get used to it I just remembered him and tycoon years back when he had fears Omo the way he was shouting."

