Kano teenagers drowned Monday while fleeing suspected phone snatchers, ending the lives of Sadiq and Auwal Isyaku tragically

A friend recalled spending hours with the victims discussing life and insecurity, unaware that it would precede their deaths

Kano Fire Service confirmed a swift response to the incident and provided support to the victims' families, including their father

Two teenagers lost their lives on Monday, March 9, after drowning in an open water while fleeing from suspected phone snatchers in the Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano state.

Abubakar Sani recalls final conversation with Kano teenagers lost to drowning while escaping phone snatchers. Photo credit: @NaijaPR

Source: Twitter

The deceased, identified as Sadiq Isyaku and Auwal Isyaku, both aged 18, met their untimely death at Ring Road, Kureken Sani.

Findings reveal that they were attempting to escape from a gang of hoodlums who had accosted them with the intent of dispossessing them of their mobile phones.

The Kano State Fire Service confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, March 10.

However, a close friend of the victims has provided a firsthand account of their final moments, a day before their death.

Abubakar Sani, who described himself as a friend of the deceased, told Legit.ng correspondent in Kano, that he was with both teenagers just a day before the incident.

According to him, the trio spent a significant time together discussing life and the state of the nation.

"We met on Sunday. We spent over an hour gisting about life and even talked about the insecurity issues affecting our society," Abubakar recounted.

“ Auwalu was even teasing me that I am too fearful to fight when faced with hoodlums. Unknown to us, the same insecurity issue we talked about was the reason for their deaths.”

“I still find it difficult to believe they are gone. I almost fainted when I received the news that their bodies had been pulled out of the water,” he added, with a heavy voice.

In his tribute, Abubakar Sani described the deceased as exemplary young men who were beloved by those who knew them.

"They were nothing short of kind and respectful. This is a huge loss to us," the friend lamented.

Kano State Fire Service reacts

Providing details of the tragic event, the Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, issued a statement on behalf of the service.

Last hours of Kano teens disclosed by friend who spent time with them discussing life and safety concerns.

Source: Original

He quoted the Director, Alhaji Sani Anas, as confirming that a distress call was received from one Muhammed Abba, reporting that two bodies were seen floating on an open water at Ring Road.

"We immediately dispatched our rescue team to the scene upon receiving the report," Alhaji Anas was quoted as saying.

The Fire Service chief explained that preliminary investigations revealed the victims drowned while trying to evade their attackers.

He also noted that the swift response from the rescue team led to the recovery of the bodies, which were, however, confirmed dead.

Alhaji Anas further stated that the remains of the two teenagers were handed over to their grieving father, Ibrahim Shehu of Unguwa Uku Quarters.

Kano mother, six children killed

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a 30-year-old mother, Fatima Abubakar, and her six children were killed in a daytime attack in Kano, with her last words pleading, “Please don’t kill me.”

The attack occurred around noon while the children’s father was at the market. Residents and artisans rushed to help, but all seven victims were confirmed dead at the hospital.

Source: Legit.ng