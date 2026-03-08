Comrade Isaac Balami has introduced a youth enrolment initiative at IBUAM during meetings with the Niger and Yobe governors

Governors Bago and Buni expressed support for education and explored partnerships for youth empowerment initiatives

Recall that the Borno state government sponsored 54 students, empowering local youths through aviation training at IBUAM

Abua, FCT - The founding chancellor of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management (IBUAM), Comrade Isaac Balami, over the weekend, met with the governors of Niger state, Mohammed Umaru Bago, and Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, in Abuja.

A statement made available to Legit.ng indicates that Balami, during the discussions, introduced a strategic initiative to enrol outstanding youths into IBUAM. He noted that the initiative has already garnered commitments from multiple state governments across Nigeria.

IBUAM: Governors react to Malami's proposal

In their separate remarks, the governors expressed their support for the role of education in fostering national development and committed to exploring strategic partnerships to promote investment in youth empowerment.

Governor Bago congratulated Balami on establishing a new academic standard within the country. He also expressed admiration for the university’s commitment and indicated his intention to inspect the institution and consider enrolling students, including those with special needs, through the state’s scholarship program.

His words:

"I am familiar with your work, Balami, and have read positive reports about your university. As part of Niger State policy, I will dispatch a delegation to Lagos to evaluate your facilities both at the airport and on campus."

Balami affirmed that the partnership could position Niger state at the forefront of youth development and academic excellence.

Buni expresses readiness to sponsor Yobe students

In the subsequent meeting, Governor Buni also commended Balami for providing comprehensive information about IBUAM and its programs. He recounted that his administration sponsored approximately 300 students to study in India to enhance human capital in Yobe state.

He noted that fluctuations in the exchange rate threatened to disrupt these efforts, but affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring students’ welfare.

Buni emphasised the cost and complexity of aviation training, recalling how he personally financed aircraft type ratings and certifications for family members. He expressed satisfaction that IBUAM now offers such training locally, reducing costs and opening new opportunities.

Buni further announced that his administration would consider enrolling exceptional youth already benefiting from the state scholarship into IBUAM through its Talent Hunt initiative, which seeks to identify and support talented individuals for the development of the state.

Balami expressed appreciation for the governors' interest and reaffirmed that several other state governments have expressed willingness to sponsor students at IBUAM.

Borno students commence studies at IBUAM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that about 54 students sponsored by the Borno state government have commenced studies at the university. A Chibok girl, Ihsan Yakubu, is among the 54 beneficiaries. Speaking at the matriculation ceremony, she expressed confidence that women can excel in aviation.

“Aviation is not reserved for men. If you want to be a pilot as a lady, make up your mind and pursue it. No one can stop you,” she said.

One parent said the programme could transform not only individual families but the future of Borno state. Several parents commended the Borno state governor, Babagana Zulum, for investing in the future of indigent youths across the state.

IBUAM seals deal to buy 30 aircraft

In another report, IBUAM recently signed a major aviation agreement with Auxano Consulting Nigeria Limited, operating as Auxano Aviation, for the purchase of 30 Jabiru J430 training aircraft to boost pilot training in Nigeria.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at the Nigeria International Airshow held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

A statement sighted by Legit.ng in Abuja indicated that the signing was done in the presence of the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, and other top industry stakeholders.

