Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital has spoken up about the case of Jessica Elena, who reportedly died due to BBL complications

Viral speculations on social media claimed that the socialite died after undergoing a BBL procedure at the hospital

In a statement, the hospital addressed the incident, saying they had come out to set the record straight about what truly happened

A Nigerian aesthetic hospital has denied allegations linking it to the death of a socialite who underwent a cosmetic procedure.

Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital claimed the patient had been referred to them for a corrective procedure after having an initial operation elsewhere.

Cynosure hospital clarifies reports of Elena's death

The clarification came via a long statement shared by their official account @cynosureaestheticsng on Instagram.

In the statement, the hospital maintained that despite handling a number of surgical cases this year, they had not recorded any fatalities.

According to the hospital, the patient was accepted for a corrective procedure which was carried out successfully, and her recovery was duly monitored.

A fortnight after the operation, she was referred to a reputable teaching hospital for further evaluation and care, as part of their standard protocol.

They claimed that the decision to refer her was in line with responsible medical practice.

However, the hospital said the patient was subsequently taken to a different facility, a move made outside their purview.

The hospital expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and emphasised that patient safety was paramount to their operations.

The statement stressed that the clinic would not be defined by misinformation and pointed out that their results and client feedback spoke for themselves.

They urged anyone seeking clarification to contact them directly, stating that they were committed to high standards of patient care and ethics.

Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Hospital reiterated their dedication to transparency, stating that the release aimed to correct false information circulating on social media about the incident involving the late socialite.

The statement read:

"There has been a deliberate attempt to circulate false and damaging information about our clinic. We owe our clients and the public the truth. Despite the significant volume of surgical procedures performed at our facility this year, we have recorded zero patient deaths, to the glory of God. We state this clearly without equivocation. The patient had previously undergone a procedure elsewhere and sought a corrective procedure at our facility. We accepted her care, performed her corrective surgery, and monitored her recovery with the diligence our clients deserve. However, at about two weeks post operatively, a decision was reached to refer her for further care and, in strict adherence to our standard clinical protocols, the patient was referred to a foremost teaching hospital for further multidisciplinary evaluation and care.

"This is what any responsible medical facility will do, and it is not unusual. However, the patient was subsequently taken to a different facility, a decision made outside of our hospital three weeks ago. We do hereby empathise with the family of the deceased, and we pray for the repose of her soul. Our patient safety is not a talking point, it is the foundation everything we do is built on. We will not allow misinformation to define us. Our results, our records, and our clients speak for themselves. For direct inquiries, please reach out to us directly. This statement is issued in the interest of public transparency and to correct misinformation currently in circulation in the social media space. Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery is committed to the highest standards of patient care and ethical practice."

Reactions as lady reportedly died after BBL surgery

Nigerians have been sharing their emotional reactions to the incident.

@Ima said:

"But the hospital knows is risky and the chances is 80/20 and they still go ahead knowing fully well they don’t have infrastructures in hospital things are not in place."

@MaNaNeh said:

"That’s her self choice ma’am nobody should be blamed for the choice she took for her own life respectfully."

@pejuprince said:

"I don’t think it is an infrastructure problem, I think that the complications sometimes get to levels that it can’t be easily undone."

@DJ Move asked:

"My question is, if the 3rd surgery was successful. Was there gonna be 4th surgery?"

@ScriptedByGrace added:

"I will send you the story of this man that passed a couple of years ago that despite the fact that the guy signed consent- his wife filed a lawsuit and was awarded 900k usd."

Lady dies after BBL Procedure

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a heartbreaking post mourning the demise of a young Nigerian girl, Jessica Elena.

Jessica reportedly lost her life after visiting a hospital in Lagos state to undergo another BBL procedure for a thicker lower body.

