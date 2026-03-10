Uche Ogbodo has finally addressed the heavy criticism she received on social media after promoting BBL surgery shortly after Elena Jessica's tragic death from a botched procedure

The actress defended her stance by arguing that all surgeries carry risks, from appendicitis to caesarean sections, and urged women to research properly and use qualified surgeons

Social media users slammed Uche's response, with many calling her defence insensitive and accusing her of promoting dangerous beauty standards and immoral behaviour

Nollywood actress Uche Ogbodo has spoken out after facing heavy criticism online for promoting BBL surgery following the tragic death of Elena Jessica, who passed away after a botched BBL procedure.

The actress addressed the issue in a video shared on her Instagram page, where she explained her position and responded to the backlash.

She began by acknowledging the pain of Elena’s death and the grief it brought to many Nigerians, noting that people had tagged her repeatedly because of her past promotion of BBL.

"A few days ago, Nigeria was thrown into mourning because we lost a very beautiful woman, Elena Jessica. It's really sad and painful. I have pondered so much on why that beautiful girl had to die."

Uche Ogbodo said she understood why people were questioning her, but insisted that death can occur from many medical procedures, not just cosmetic surgery.

She went on to explain that while BBL is risky, so are other surgeries, such as appendicitis, fibroid removal, or even childbirth complications.

"BBL, yes, is risky. But tell me what sickness is not risky. Tell me what surgery is not risky. People die from things as simple as appendicitis surgery," Uche said.

According to her, the most important thing is proper education, choosing a qualified doctor, and ensuring good aftercare to avoid infections.

In her Instagram caption, Ogbodo added that BBL should not be seen as a bad surgery, emphasising that research, a skilled surgeon, and the right reasons are what matter most.

The actress explained that many women, especially after childbirth, choose procedures like mummy makeover to regain confidence and feel comfortable in their bodies again.

“Motherhood is beautiful, but so is choosing to take care of yourself. You deserve to feel good, look good, and love the woman you see in the mirror.”

Watch the full video of Uche Ogbodo below:

Nigerians slam Uche Ogbodo's defence of BBL

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@LyfAcrosBorders said:

"It's shocking that she felt the need to defend BBL after such a tragic incident. While it's true that all surgeries carry risks, promoting a procedure that has just claimed a life naturally raises strong reactions and I pity ladies around f00ls like her."

@orjichima172 commented:

"What is the reward attached to BBL? Oh wait until you get 80, then you will see the reward you are talking about."

@ArinzeNwaOtu wrote:

"Again, any lady who thinks she has to go under the knife to look beautiful has serious self esteem issues. And to think that they are doing this not to please themselves, but to please and attract the attention of a man makes it all the more ridiculous."

@justkency reacted:

"What are the rewards to reap from BBL. This is promoting immoral behavior. You are promoting prost!tution simple."

@JohnEtebom said:

"Yes, people can via different situations but dieing because of BBL is the worst death ever because the death is because one wasn't comfortable with her God given outlook and needed an upgrade by all means."

@Her_exc3llency commented:

"BBL is a choice, C-section, appendix surgeries is not, why take risks of life for something as unnecessary as BBL."

