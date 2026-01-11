Novelist Chimamanda Adichie had accused an anaesthesiologist of being "criminally negligent" and "fatally casual

Euracare Multispecialist Hospital expressed deep sympathy but countered that the child was "critically ill" upon arrival

HEFAMAA already visited the facility under direct orders from the Governor to unravel the "immediate and remote causes" of the incident

The Lagos State Government has reacted to the heartbreaking death of the 21-month-old son of award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

It announced a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the toddler’s passing.

The state described the report as deeply distressing, especially after the grieving mother alleged that her son died due to “criminal negligence” at a private hospital in Lagos.

Lagos govt orders probe into the circumstances leading to Chimamanda Adichie’s son’s death. Photos: Chimamanda Adichie/ Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Source: Instagram

In a statement issued on Saturday, Dr Kemi Ogunyemi, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Health, confirmed that the state had received formal notification of the incident and immediately activated its medical oversight mechanisms.

According to her, the administration views the loss of a child as a profound tragedy and extends its condolences to the author and her family.

Dr Ogunyemi stressed that human life remains a top priority for Lagos State and that the government maintains zero tolerance for unprofessional conduct in any health facility operating within its jurisdiction.

Adichie Lagos hospital of negligence

Circumstances of the Nkanu's death have been up on in scrutiny, after Adichie accused the Euracare Hospital.

According to her, Nkanu might still be alive today if not for a tragic incident that occurred at Euracare Hospital on January 6, 2026.

She stated that the little boy initially had what was believed to be a cold, which later turned out to be a serious infection. He was admitted to Atlantis Hospital and was scheduled to travel to the United States the following day for advanced medical treatment.

Euracare Hospital speaks on Adichie's son's death

Reacting to Adichie's accusation, the management of Euracare Hospital, in a statement, described her narration as inaccurate i

According to the hospital, the patient was critically ill and had been referred to Euracare for specific diagnostic procedures after receiving treatment at two paediatric centres.

“Upon arrival, our medical team immediately provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted medical standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated,” the hospital stated.

It added that care was delivered collaboratively with external medical teams, as recommended by the family, and that all necessary clinical support was provided.

Despite what it described as concerted medical efforts, Euracare confirmed that the patient passed away less than 24 hours after presenting at the facility.

Chimamanda Adichie accuses an anaesthesiologist of being "criminally negligent" and "fatally casual. Photo: Chimamanda Adichie.

Source: Instagram

Chimamanda Adichie: Paul Adefarasin reacts to writer’s son’s death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, has joined Nigerians in reacting to the heartbreaking news of the death of Chimamanda Adichie’s twin son, Nkanu.

A message from the renowned author recounting the tragic loss has surfaced online, drawing an outpouring of sympathy from many who have tried to console her and her family.

Source: Legit.ng