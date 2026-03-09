Tonto Dikeh has taken her prayer session to another level following a new update she shared amid criticism

The Nollywood actress released a new email address people could send their prayer requests to for her to join them in intercession

The update comes after a viral video from her deliverance session at a school, triggering reactions from many Nigerians, including VeryDarkMan

Nollywood actress and evangelist Tonto Dikeh has caused a stir on social media once again with her renewed Christian faith after she shared an update about her prayer session.

In a post via her Facebook page on Sunday, March 8, 2026, Tonto released a new email address people could forward their prayer points to for her to join in interceding on their behalf.

Tonto Dikeh shares new email address to receive prayer requests from people. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

"Pls disregard the old email but be rest assured that all the prayer points on the old email will be attended to and God will meet you at the point of your need in Jesus name Amen. Happy Sunday," she wrote.

"Attention new prayer Email: praywithevangelisttonto@gmail.com," she added.

Recall that Tonto had shared a video from her deliverance session she led at a school, revealing it was a glimpse of the ministry God placed upon her life.

"Today, God allowed me to see a glimpse of the ministry He has placed upon my life. I was delivered from the marine world so that I may become an instrument in His hands to deliver others," she said.

Meanwhile, the actress' deliverance of a young girl didn't go down well with many Nigerians, including online critic, VeryDarkMan, who issued a warning to the actress.

Legit.ng reported that VeryDarkMan rebuked Tonto's deliverance session, alleging it exploited vulnerable children for viral content rather than offering real help.

He also warned the actress to stay away from the school, which is in his community, urging her to address her own family first.

A screenshot of Tonto Dikeh's social media post about her new e-mail for prayer points is below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh creates prayer channel amid criticism over deliverance session. Credit: tontolet

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh's releases email

Reacting, some netizens criticised the actress, expressed concerns about her rapid spiritual growth. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Ebisuobo Okpeke said:

"This your calling, everything na fast fast and sharp sharp like Agungi bread ooh!"

Gracious Grace commented:

"If U never cast Jerry Eze online , U no go rest"

Oti Jerome Tochukwu commented:

"Una don dey make this thing look like comedy."

Emmanuel Simon JP commented:

"Madam try calm ooo if you rush into something you go easily rush out oo."

Michael Chizoba Praise said:

"It's funny how many folks think that this lady just got born again. Meanwhile, now you'll understand this saying: "the first shall be the last and the last first."

Muobuike Chioma said:

"This born again thing don dey pass be carefull ,so people now send prayer request to you. As how naaa. Please take am easy ee."

