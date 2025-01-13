Verydarkman has shared the kind of pain he is currently passing through as a result of his activism on social media

In a post, he said that the number of his enemies has greatly increased as the people he fights against are also against him

He shared the health challenge he was battling with as a result of what he does on the social networking app daily

These are not the best of times for social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman.

The outspoken man has shared the kind of price he had been paying for being an activist.

VDM battles health challenge, shares it. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The TikToker, who recently dragged a clergy over what took place in his church, said that he was batting eye problem as a result of always being on the phone.

The controversial man also said in his post that people's problem were almost killing him.

He disclosed that his life was no longer the same again as he was stressed, and his private life has been greatly affected by his numerous activism.

According to him, he has gone too deep into his work that it was too late for him to turn his back on it.

VDM speaks about people

In the post, the man who took a swipe at prominent people in the society shared the sad part of his work as a social crusader in Nigeria.

He explained that a lot of people have become his enemies. Stating further, he added that all the people he has been fighting against were now his enemies.

VDM mentioned that he also gained more friends with the people he has been fighting for.

Laughing out at his ordeal, the self acclaimed social media police made a promise to himself.

He hailed himself as a 'ratel' and bragged that he never loses.

The activist had to encourage himself by moving on with the struggle despite all the challenges he just ranted about.

Recall that VDM had faced a lot of challenges since he started his online policing. He has been sent to prison on a few occasion over what he said online.

VDM also had to run away from his house for safety and stayed in an undisclosed place and later at a hotel for a very long time when his life was under great threat.

See the post VDM made here:

Comedian Deeone shares observation about activist VDM

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the former Big Brother Naija housemate, was observant about all that was happening around social media activist, VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong. Many were surprised that he had changed because he has never supported VDM but shared evidence on how money were taken from the activist's NGO's account.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng