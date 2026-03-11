BBNaija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya has sparked widespread criticism from fans online after undergoing a face and nose rejuvenation procedure

The viral video showed the reality TV star having a subtle facial procedure aimed at refining her contours and smoothing her nasal bridge

The backlash intensifies following the recent death of socialite Elena Jessica from a botched BBL, with many fans warning against unnecessary cosmetic procedures

Former Big Brother Naija All Stars winner Ilebaye Odiniya has sparked outrage on social media after undergoing a face and nose rejuvenation procedure aimed at keeping her youthful appearance despite being only 24 years old.

The enhancement was revealed in a recent viral video showing the process and results, and it quickly drew reactions across social media.

Many Nigerians expressed shock and disappointment, questioning why someone so young would alter her natural features.

The treatment focused on refining her facial contours and smoothing her nasal bridge, with the intention of maintaining a fresh look without dramatic changes.

While the procedure was presented as subtle, the timing has raised eyebrows, especially as it comes barely two years after Ilebaye rose to fame by winning the 2023 BBNaija All Stars edition at age 22.

Her victory against older and more established housemates earned her the grand prize of ₦120 million and turned her into a household name almost overnight.

The backlash was based on the reality TV star's age, with critics insisting that natural youth should be enough at 24.

The conversation was also sparked by the recent death of the Nigerian socialite Elena Jessica following a botched BBL cosmetic surgery, which has made many people more sensitive to issues around medical enhancements among young celebrities.

Netizens react to Ilebaye's procedure

@food_n_bake said:

"You people like copying white peoples in this country 😢 Under 30 and u r already doing face and lips fillers So wen u turn 30s what happened? Everyday surgery 😩 smh"

@mzz.herty commented:

"She's not even 30 what's the insecurities about? I loved her but hmmm"

@ade.xo.xo wrote:

"What's an under 30 rejuvenating? Abi na me no pay attention to my lecturer for college of medicine? 🤔"

@AdesinaMal96081 reacted:

"I sha no wan hear JUSTICE for SO SO and we did it for u guys when another person try am and everywhere scatter.. Na una self proclaimed Baddie and mentor start am ooo.."

@Wisekid_01 said:

"Shey person die recently cos of BBl and una say na men pressure am Now who dey pressure this one now"

@naijagodeyokay commented:

"Women and altering the natural body they were given by God! These surgeries if not professionally performed will have side effects later on"

Ilebaye storms event in revealing outfit, sparks reactions

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija's Ilebaye attended an event in support of her friend, sparking uproar online.

She appeared on the red carpet at her friend's birthday party in a black, floor-length gown. The dress showed her chest and backside, drawing attention from fans.

Many criticised the reality star for her choice of attire at the public event. Some questioned whether she had undergone a BBL, citing the appearance of her backside, while others suggested she cover up more.

