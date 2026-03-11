Timaya has sparked online debate after a video showed him advising men to focus on having children instead of getting married

The singer's advice showed the long-held stance he has shared in past interviews, explaining that he stopped dating because he felt relationships bring too much tension and pressure

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions, with some agreeing that marriage can be difficult, while others criticised the singer for encouraging men to avoid commitment

Nigerian singer Inetimi Alfred Odon, popularly known as Timaya, has sparked reactions after advising men to avoid marriage and instead focus on fatherhood.

The comment came during a recent gathering, where Timaya and Paul Okoye of P-Square were seen with rapper Phyno.

Timaya advises single men to skip marriage and just have children, as he speaks in a viral video that sparks mixed reactions online. Photo: timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya had previously explained that relationships with Nigerian women often come with challenges that he finds draining, such as constant suspicion between partners and repeated financial demands that put pressure on men.

The singer, also known as Egberi Papa 1 of Bayelsa, said these issues made him stop dating Nigerian women years ago, preferring foreign partners for peace of mind.

In the recent video, Timaya emphasised that marriage does not always deliver the stability people expect, and encouraged men to embrace fatherhood without tying it to marital commitments.

“Just born pikin, pikin go grow, this marriage thing no dey work.”

Paul Okoye was also part of the conversation, supporting the idea that raising children can be done outside marriage.

The entertainers suggested that single men should not feel pressured into traditional family structures, as modern expectations often bring more complications than benefits.

The video has revived an old debate around Timaya’s views, showing his consistency over the years in rejecting marriage while promoting fatherhood as a simpler path for men.

The controversial advice sparked divided opinions amongst social media users.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Timaya's marriage advice

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@olayeni02 said:

"This is why, as a married man or woman, you must be careful about the kind of company you keep, because if you keep the wrong company that hates marriage, then that's it. They will influence your behaviour."

@rash_boogie commented:

"The most important thing is to marry right because It doesn't take too much to make a good wife happy."

@djgoddy.com1 wrote:

"No lies detected. I use to criticism him on this then in my late 20s. Now I have come to experience it myself. He even blocked me then till now self😂😂"

@llinasherbsandspices reacted:

"Stop giving people wrong advice, that it didn't work for you doesn't mean it is not working for others."

@__kkitan__12 said:

"Yes you're right and at old age, you will be taken to a care home because your kids are busy with their life too."

@treazyblaq commented:

"Na where dem go see Timaya and Paul be this! If your mother's marriage to your father didn't work, take it out on them and leave Nigerian women alone. It's only when it comes to dragging women that you see them at the forefront. To think women gave birth to them."

@Joshking1740 reacted:

"That's an experienced man speaking …. Marriage is overrated…"

Nigerian singer Timaya tells single men to focus on fatherhood without marriage, says formal commitment brings more complications, sparking debate online. Photo: timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya responds to breakup rumours with US lover

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Timaya responded to rumours that he and his American lover, Brooke Bailey, had broken up.

Brooke shared a happy moment between her and Timaya on her Instagram stories, which the singer reposted. It confirmed that they were still together and happy in their relationship, putting an end to the rumours.

However, some netizens alleged that they might have broken up and later reconciled, with claims that Timaya allegedly begged Brooke before they got back together.

Source: Legit.ng