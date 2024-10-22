Nigerian artist Timaya has revealed why he likes the controversial street-pop singer Portable

Nigerian Timaya Inetimi Odon aka Timaya has expressed his thoughts on notorious street singer Portable.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, Timaya joked that he admires Portable for his unusual manner, which reminds him of his own crazy days.

He remarked that Portable's energy and crazy appeal to him, as he, too, was renowned for his wild side in his early career.

He also stated that his present character is more quiet and introspective.

“That’s why I like Portable; the first time he came out, I told 2face about him on the way to Delta State. I said to him, ‘Have you heard that guy Portable?’ Zazu Zeh. That guy is just like me because I was a crazy guy.

“These Gen Z’s don’t know now so sometimes when I talk, some people would be like Timaya is unproblematic. I just look at them like, if only they knew me. They say ‘Timaya minds his business’ and I say hmm. It’s now I have calmed down, I was crazy then. I was really really really crazy I was hot like fire but I think there’s growth. At the time it was a strategy for me.”

He clarified that his previous behaviour was a tactic to stand out in the industry, and he never got into conflict with military troops, despite rumours.

Timaya speaks about new breeds of songwriters

He described the new generations of songwriters as the future of Nigerian music.

Timaya also spoke about their growth and talents, noting that they are better musicians than those of his generation.

