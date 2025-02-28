Singer Timaya has reacted to the breakup rumours between him and American TV star Brooke Bailey

Recall that the lovers have been flaunting themselves and professing love for each other on the internet

Several social media users shared their takes on Timaya's reaction, however, some people noted that they were concerned about other internet gists

Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon, aka Timaya, has responded to rumours that he and his American lover, Brooke Bailey, have broken up.

Timaya reacts to breakup rumours with lover Brooke Bailey. Image credit: @brookebaileyinc, @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Brooke shared a happy moment between her and Timaya on her Instagram stories, which the singer reposted. It confirmed that they were still together and happy in their relationship, putting an end to the rumours.

Timaya, Brooke Bailey's response to rumours stirs reactions

However, some netizens alleged that they might have broken up and later reconciled.

According to netizens, Timaya allegedly begged Brooke before they reconciled. However, some people said they were unconcerned about Timaya's relationship drama.

Timaya's response to breakup rumours with US lover Brooke Bailey stirs reactions. Image credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

They noted that their focus was on the saga between singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, and socialite Sophia Egbueje, who claimed the artiste promised her a Lamborghini after he allegedly slept with her.

Timaya's IG story was reposted by other blogs.

Reactions to Timaya's post after breakup rumours

Legit.ng has compiled some comments on Timaya's reaction to the breakup rumours between him and Chloe Bailey.

@bignakz said:

"We will revisit after Burna and Sophie matter."

@leosfynest commented:

"Fight and makeup as per usual."

@ekaclem4love stated:

"Rest abeg we dey for Burna and Sophia matter."

@favour.the.star noted:

"Na Burna and Sophie matter dey table now, timaya file dey under am."

@mr_dicksons stated:

"Dem Dey play with y’all since una no get work and focus on how Naija go better."

@kingz_luxury_ commented:

"He don go beg. Love is sweet."

@iamroyaljoyce stated:

"He could not maintain America girl in dollars."

@okpa.divine said:

"Who cares sigh hiss."

@eches_girl__ commented:

"If you know us American women, you’ll know what’s going on. Wahala pro max."

Timaya spotted with Brooke Bailey

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Timaya was spotted with US star Brooke Bailey.

The duo were seen boarding a private jet in what looked like Nigeria, and many social media users caught glimpses of them.

The video has now circulated on social media, sparking comparisons between Nigerian and American girls in interesting conversations.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng