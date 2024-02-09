Timaya has opened up about his love life and stated that he can't date a Nigerian lady because for certain reasons

He noted that Nigerian girls are not supposed to fall in love with their men because they all come from the same background

The singer mentioned that he is not currently in love with a lady from his country because he wants a new experience

Inetimi Timaya Odion has spoken about his love life and said he does support Nigerian ladies dating men from their country.

The singer was a guest on Beat 99.9 FM where he noted that he is currently not dating a lady who is from Nigeria.

According to him, they are all from the same background and setting. He mentioned that it was good to sample the culture of other nationals.

Timaya says he cannot date a Nigerian lady. Photo credit @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

Timaya gives a reason for his assertion

'Dem Mama' crooner who recently opened up on his weight loss said that when Nigerian girls date their men, they will both be lying to each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He mentioned that the relationship will be like the police and thief who are chasing each other. This came as a surprise to some people because a few days ago, the singer was supporting Nigeria and he told South Africans to stay in their lane.

Some thought he should apply the same principle to his love life too.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what Timaya said about his love life. Here are some of the comments below:

@henrobaba5:

"But their are still good once."

@temmyponle:

"Who started podcast abeg?"

@ozidiicongo:

"Nigerian girls are so full of themselves."

@JoyMart14:

"Everyone understands his reasons."

@JoyMart1:

"Nigerian girls are goo bro. You were supporting the country just a few days ago, why the change?"

@_namedNameless:

"Which kind mumu talk be this? No be u wetin slam SA the oda day."

@Samwellwyd:

"We understand.'

@henrobaba5:

"Timaya."

@mokogwu_chi:

"I’m single oo."

Timaya talks about his journey to stardom

Legit.ng had reported that Timaya has provoked happiness and nostalgia in the hearts of his fans.

The dancehall singer shared a throwback depicting how long he had stayed in the music industry to make it.

He stated that it was important to be consistent in the journey. He advised that people should pray for grace to be consistent.

Source: Legit.ng