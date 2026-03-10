A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post mourning the demise of a young Nigerian girl, Jessica Elena

Jessica reportedly lost her life after visiting a hospital in Lagos state to undergo another BBL procedure for a thicker lower body

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their emotional reactions and console Jessica's family

A tragic incident recently surfaced the internet as a young girl, Jessica Elena, lost her life following a cosmetic procedure in Lagos.

The procedure, known as Brazilian Buttlift (BBL(, is aimed at enhancing the shape and thickness of the lower body.

Lady mourns late Jessica who died after BBL

Empress Mandie took to TikTok to express her sorrow over Jessica's passing, sharing a video of the late young girl.

Her post sparked condolence messages and emotional reactions from social media users, many of whom offered their sympathies to Jessica's family.

"Fly Jessica. Jessica is gone," she lamented.

The circumstances surrounding Jessica's death have left many in grief, with questions being raised about the safety and risks associated with such procedures.

Jessica's decision to undergo another BBL session after doing an initial procedure reportedly led to her demise, leaving behind a grieving family and friends.

According to the deceased's sister, Elena had undergone liposuction and fat transfer to her hips, backside, and calves at Cynosure Aesthetic Plastic Surgery in Ikoyi on February 6.

Days after the procedure, she complained of severe pain in the areas operated on and subsequent tests disclosed that her white blood cell count was very high and her blood levels were low, leading to a transfusion of five pints of blood.

Her sister narrated that some of Elena’s properties were sold to fund the procedure, as she was being treated for sepsis, a serious blood infection.

Jessica’s sister accused Cynosure of neglecting her, saying the family sold all their properties to care for her, and that their father is retired.

Elena reportedly lost her life after her family could no longer afford the required bill for her treatment at another hospital she was taken to.

Reactions as lady mourns Jessica Elena

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@KaTeRiNa asked:

"Omor why she go do the bbl nahhh?"

@Nekkys’B&S Empire said:

"Why should I do my body because of man ? If I am to work on myself it is for my self or my health."

@EWAMI said:

"Omo I don commot mind o if I get money I go dey use supplement I no like pain at all."

@Tiwalade reacted:

"I hate pains with everything in me. I can never do it. I will manage my small bwess and yansh. I am made in the image of God."

@Peaceful reacted:

"I can't even pinch myself anything pain I cantttt let alone pass through this type of pain nahhh."

@Diamond said:

"God, any amount of money that'll make me start thinking of any kinda surgery,baba God biko no gimme I just wanna live a normal happy comfortable lyf."

@kerryb reacted:

"Never make I de carry my flat yansh up and down Biko my mama no born plenty."

@thejewelryvault7 reacted:

"She did consultation in one hospital first, they advised her not to do it that her tissues might not handle it. But she went to another place that only wanted her money and not her best interest for 3 round o hmmmm."

