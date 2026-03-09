Nuella, Carter Efe’s lover, got fans talking after reposting a video on her TikTok account about relationships

In the clip, a woman explained that she had gone back to her ex-lover while criticising those who gave her advice during their issues

Nuella’s reposted video sparked outrage online, with many dragging her, while some were convinced that she had indeed reconciled with the streamer

Emmanualla, better known as Nuella, the baby mama of Nigerian content creator turned streamer Oderhohwo Joseph, popularly known as Carter Efe, got many people talking online after reposting a video on her TikTok page.

The mother of one has had a turbulent relationship with Carter Efe, which produced a daughter.

The streamer previously claimed that Nuella denied him access to see his child, while she shared proof of being abused by him.

Many people defended her and even promised to assist her in establishing her business.

Recently, she took to TikTok to repost a controversial video about relationships. In the clip, a woman was dancing to a song and expressing that she had gone back to her lover, criticizing people who had offered her advice.

Carter Efe’s baby mama’s video elicits reactions

Fans quickly reacted to Carter Efe's baby mama's repost. Some were not surprised, noting that the rumour of her being back with Carter Efe had been circulating for a while. Others questioned why she would share such a controversial video after all she went through with the streamer.

Many warned Nuella to be prepared for the consequences if she and Carter Efe were truly back together. Some fans also called her out, noting the lengths people went to support and defend her during her dispute with the streamer.

Reactions over Nuella's post

Fans reacted and shared their observations about Carter Efe's baby mama's intention for sharing such a sensitive video because of what she had passed through. They dragged her over it. Here are comments below:

@chily_pearl wrote:

"I thought she had friends and family who love her. If she truly went back, anything she sees again, she should deal with it. You can’t advise someone who is foolishly in love."

@melanin_ruth_ shared:

"Na people way put mouth for una matter I p!ty."

@iam_tattooboy said:

"Them no dey put mouth for two people wey don see each other nakedness."

@truth_ful11 wrote:

"Once a clown, always a clown. Were you guys expecting something different?"

@MARIBOOZ! commented:

"After all the emotional support wey we give you."

Carter Efe's babay mama blasts King Mitchy

Legit.ng had reported that King Mitchy had bounced on Carter Efe's baby mama, Nuella, after her feud with VDM became messy online.

In posts shared online, the two dragged each other, and Nuella shared their chats as she countered her claims.

Their utterances trended online with many defending Carter Efe's babay mama based on the evidence she shared about the brand influencer.

