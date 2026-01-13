Verydarkman has continued to react to the messy fight between Carter Efe and his baby mama

In a video collage shared online, he revealed the plan he has for the mother of one and also spoke about Carter Efe

Fans reacted to the video by dragging the activist over his comments, with many saying he had revealed his true intentions

Ratel president Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman, has continued to react to the messy feud between Carter Efe and his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The content creator had earlier cried out that his baby mama denied him access to his daughter and also called her out online. Their drama sparked reactions from many celebrities, who shared their views on the ongoing dispute.

In a video currently making the rounds online, VDM shared his take on the situation. According to him, he encouraged Emmanuella to speak up for herself and said he was ready to help her.

He explained that he had already given her a platform and was willing to give her a loan to start her hair business.

The activist added that Emmanuella had complained about not having money to continue her business.

VDM also claimed that Emmanuella is an orphan with no one to support her. He advised her to start streaming live, adding that he had heard people make money from it.

VDM shares grievance with Carter Efe

Speaking on his issues with Carter Efe, VDM played videos where the content creator allegedly badmouthed him.

He said that when he started his activism, Carter Efe tried all means to bring him down. The Ratel president added that Carter Efe had been treating his baby mama badly and would continue to treat her like an object to be tossed around.

Fans react to VDM’s video

Reacting, many fans were not pleased with what VDM said. Some claimed he might have feelings for Carter Efe’s baby mama and wanted to date her.

Others argued that he was only trying to get back at Carter Efe over their past issues.

Here is the Instagram video made by VDM below:

How fans reacted to VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the activist. Here are comments below:

@digitalwealth_winnie commented:

"God bless VDM. The fact she is orphan and an only child breaks my heart."

@slim_burst wrote:

"Ella dey enter ya eyes Abi?"

@four_door_more_whores00 reacted:

"Werey no get evidence against Carter."

@ tonia_7174 said:

"Na the first time I see say this guy supported a lady over a guy."

@tilda7ose shared:

"Am not in support of Carter here but you are speaking for her just because u want to take revenge on Carter Efe."

@oneandonlyasaonwa stated:

"You go see woman. You no go marry her. You go first turnam to baby mama. Is it good?"

